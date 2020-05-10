It's Milestone Monday on MLB Network, and this week, we take a look back at a pair of milestone home runs for David Ortiz and Jim Thome, airing the games in which each slugger reached No. 500. We also relive one of the greatest single-game pitching performances in MLB history,

It's Milestone Monday on MLB Network, and this week, we take a look back at a pair of milestone home runs for David Ortiz and Jim Thome, airing the games in which each slugger reached No. 500. We also relive one of the greatest single-game pitching performances in MLB history, looking back at the game in which Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer struck out 20 batters in Washington. Here's the full programming schedule.

8:30 a.m. ET -- "Play Ball" with Carlos Carrasco and Jennie Finch

Kick off the day with a special "Play Ball" episode featuring Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 after his inspirational return from a battle with leukemia, and Olympic gold medal-winning softball superstar Jennie Finch.

9 a.m. ET -- Red Sox at Rays on Sept. 12, 2015: Big Papi's 500th home run

By the time David Ortiz was sitting on 498 career home runs, his legend was firmly etched in Red Sox history, as well as baseball history more broadly. He was one of the most clutch postseason performers we've ever seen, delivering big hit after big hit in October for Boston, particularly in 2004, when the Red Sox erased a 3-0 American League Championship Series deficit to the Yankees, en route to winning the franchise's first World Series title in 86 years.

But on this day in 2015, Ortiz joined the 500-home run club in style with a two-homer performance in Boston's 10-4 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field. The first was a three-run shot in the first inning off Tampa Bay starter Matt Moore, and the milestone homer was a solo shot off Moore in the fifth.

Noon ET -- Angels at White Sox on Sept. 16, 2007: Thome launches walk-off homer for No. 500

Hall of Famer Jim Thome was one of the most humble ballplayers you'll ever see, and he "quietly" amassed 612 home runs over his 22-year career, good for eighth on the all-time list. No. 500 was a little extra special, since it lifted the White Sox to a 9-7 victory over the Angels. Thome had been 0-for-4 heading into his ninth-inning plate appearance against reliever Dustin Moseley, but he made his one hit of the game count in a historic way.

3:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET -- Tigers at Nationals on May 11, 2016: Mad Max ties single-game K record

Before he took the mound at Nationals Park against his former team, Max Scherzer had no idea he would do something only three other pitches had ever done before -- strike out 20 batters in a nine-inning game. Scherzer fanned 20 Tigers to join Roger Clemens, Kerry Wood and Randy Johnson in that rarest of clubs. Watch every single pitch and relive one of the greatest single-game pitching performances in baseball history.