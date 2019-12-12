Nats exit Meetings with big win, more questions

SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals began the Winter Meetings in pursuit of an infielder, bullpen help and an agreement with their franchise pitcher to ensure that he doesn't play for anyone else for the remainder of his career. That last part was the most important, and it's the one order

That last part was the most important, and it's the one order of business the Nats completed during their time in San Diego this week. Stephen Strasburg is a National through at least 2026, and so, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo has shifted his focus to the other areas of the club that need attention.

Washington's picture became clearer on Wednesday when its other prized free agent, third baseman Anthony Rendon, inked a seven-year deal with the Angels. It was largely understood after the Strasburg signing that Rendon was probably not coming back, and now that it's nearly official, the Nats will be able to search the market for a replacement without any distractions.

BIGGEST REMAINING NEEDS

1. Third base: The Nationals will likely go the free-agent route to fill this hole, rather than try to work out a trade. They are one of several teams interested in free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, who could command a four-year deal. He'll be less expensive than Rendon, but with so many teams looking to fill that position, the Nats have stiff competition, including the Braves and Dodgers, who appear to have the most genuine interest in Donaldson.

2. Infield: With Howie Kendrick now locked into a new contract and Ryan Zimmerman likely to return to first base, the Nationals are looking for a veteran infielder who can play second and/or third and can complement the club's No. 1 prospect, shortstop/second baseman Carter Kieboom, who is going to get a long look in Spring Training next year.

3. Relief pitching: You can never have enough relievers, and perhaps no team understands this more than the Nats, who, even after earning their World Series trophy, still haven't been able to fully shake the reputation of being somewhat lacking at the position. Washington is interested in re-signing Daniel Hudson, and it has plans to fortify its relief corps with others as well. The club is scouring the market for arms that would fit well with its current roster of relievers -- Sean Doolittle, Tanner Rainey, etc. -- who will be expected to anchor the 'pen again in '20.

RULE 5 DRAFT

The Nationals did not select anyone in the Rule 5 Draft.

GM'S BOTTOM LINE

"We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of holes to fill. We're the defending world champs. We have 29 other teams bearing down on us. We're ready to get to work and fill some of the holes we have and put together a championship club." -- Rizzo

Alyson Footer is a national correspondent for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @alysonfooter.