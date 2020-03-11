Inbox: Which Reds player to eye as a breakout?

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Wednesday’s off-day for the Reds gave the 50 players still at big league Spring Training one last chance to catch their breath before making the final push to Opening Day on March 26 vs. the Cardinals. Cincinnati made 11 cuts on Tuesday, with more to come as

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Wednesday’s off-day for the Reds gave the 50 players still at big league Spring Training one last chance to catch their breath before making the final push to Opening Day on March 26 vs. the Cardinals.

Cincinnati made 11 cuts on Tuesday, with more to come as the club pares its roster to 26 players to start the regular season.

All of which makes now a good time to see what’s on your mind in the latest edition of the Reds Inbox.

Choose one player you think is going to break out and surprise us this season.

-- @ChuckScrabbles, on Twitter

I’ll go with Nick Senzel. Sure, he’s not off to a good start as he’s working his way back from September shoulder surgery, and he hasn’t played center field yet in a game, but I think Senzel is driven to have a better season. He spent all offseason lifting weights, and he looks stronger. Also encouraging was his first hit of spring, on Monday vs. the White Sox, a leadoff opposite-field home run.

Are the Reds going to make another trade before Opening Day?

-- Jason L, on Facebook

I wouldn’t rule it out, especially as teams around the Major Leagues make more cuts. But I think it’s far more likely the Reds may look to make waiver claims near the end of their camp. It’s historically been a treasure trove of successful additions for Cincinnati, including Scooter Gennett, Alfredo Simon and Dan Straily. It’s why players vying for the final roster spots can’t get fully comfortable, as waiver claims certainly can change the roster math at the end.

With Francisco Lindor and the Indians suspending negotiations for a contract extension, do the Reds try to land him again?

-- Travis D, on Facebook

Probably not before the start of the season. Cleveland can wait for the market to develop as shortstops on other clubs underperform, get injured, etc. Plus, I’d have to guess that the Reds are likely near the top of their budget limits after spending aggressively during the offseason.

Is Joey Votto choking up on the bat like he did the first two-thirds of last season?

-- @robhedegedog, on Twitter

Votto has returned to a hitting stance and approach that served him well in the past, especially in 2017 when he nearly won the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He has a lower crouch and his grip of the bat is above the knob by a few inches. Because he struggled so much last season, Votto ditched choking up and stood taller in the batter’s box.

It seems that Yasiel Puig is unwanted. Could he still end up in a Reds uniform in 2020?

-- Jeff G, on Facebook

No chance. The crowded outfield in Cincinnati already includes Nick Castellanos in right field.

Is Matt Davidson playing his way onto the Opening Day roster?

-- Casey K., on Facebook

Davidson is making a strong effort this spring and will deserve all consideration. He would provide right-handed power from the bench and he could play both of the corner infield spots. Much might depend on which right-handed-hitting outfielders make the team. Phillip Ervin is also having a great spring and he is out of Minor League options. Davidson has the extra hurdle of being a non-roster invitee and he would have to be added to the 40-man roster.

