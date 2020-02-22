Padres' regulars raring to go before rainout

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Jayce Tingler filled out his first Cactus League lineup card on Saturday, and he loaded it with big league regulars. But the Padres’ new manager will have to wait at least one more day before his spring debut. The team’s opener against the Mariners was cancelled on

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Jayce Tingler filled out his first Cactus League lineup card on Saturday, and he loaded it with big league regulars. But the Padres’ new manager will have to wait at least one more day before his spring debut. The team’s opener against the Mariners was cancelled on Saturday because of heavy rain.

Fernando Tatis Jr. , Tommy Pham , Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer would have comprised the first four places in that lineup -- perhaps a glimpse of the Opening Day top four. Tingler said their readiness was a testament to the attitude and early work accomplished by that group. (Typically veterans and star players begin Cactus League play a few days into the schedule.)

Still, those four regulars are unlikely to play on Sunday when the Padres travel to Phoenix to face Milwaukee.

"We set two lineups -- one for today, one for tomorrow," Tingler said. "We're not going to budge from tomorrow's."

Cal Quantrill was scheduled to start for the Padres, and he threw a short bullpen session instead. It seems likely that Quantrill starts Monday against Kansas City in Surprise.

The other scheduled pitchers -- including Michel Baez and Javy Guerra -- also threw, but their progression might be different from Quantrill's, Tingler said. In any case, the Padres were prepared for this possibility.

"We've seen the forecast the last four or five days, understanding this was a realistic possibility,” Tingler said. “We had plan B ready to go."

Zach Davies will now be the first pitcher to take the mound for the Padres this spring -- and he'll be doing so against the team that traded him in November.

That's merely a fun coincidence. The right-hander, who spent five seasons pitching for the Brewers, didn't lobby for that spot. But he's excited about the way things played out.

"It's going to be fun," Davies said. "I'll definitely enjoy it. ... I'm pretty even keel. It doesn't really matter who I pitch against -- I'm going to approach my start the same way that I do every time. But I'll definitely get over there early and say hi to a few guys."

Local weather forecasts indicate that the rain should subside before Sunday.

Pham continues progression

Pham was penciled into the lineup as designated hitter on Saturday. The newly acquired outfielder isn't expected to play in the field until later in camp, as he recovers from a UCL sprain that he suffered late last season with Tampa Bay.

"Each day, it's gotten better," Tingler said when asked about when Pham might debut on defense. "We haven't gone that far down. Obviously, you saw the lineup today -- he [was] going to be in there and ready to hit. So we'll see. He's got to keep checking things off the box before he gets out there defensively.”

Pham, who received platelet-rich plasma injections during the offseason, has been throwing for a couple weeks -- mostly playing catch. He is being built up toward more intensive throwing drills in the near future.

'A bullpen full of weapons'

After landing Emilio Pagán on the eve of Spring Training, the Padres have touted their bullpen as arguably the best in baseball. The most versatile of those relievers is Matt Strahm .

The left-hander has spent time as a starter, as a long man, as a setup man and as a lefty specialist. Earlier this spring, Tingler noted the potential to use Strahm in a number of unique ways, and Strahm seems fine with that.

"It's 27 outs," Strahm said. "Whether you're opening, piggybacking starters, whatever you want to do, at the end of the day, you've got to get 27 outs with the most runs. They've done a great job of structuring our bullpen to do that."

Strahm, who threw a simulated game on Friday, said he was impressed with the versatility of the bullpen more anything else.

"A lot of these guys can do a lot of different roles," Strahm said. "We're a bullpen full of weapons."

Utility men

Rookie Owen Miller and veteran Greg Garcia are among a group of infielders who will get a few reps in the outfield this spring, Tingler said. Miller and Garcia won't be handling those duties regularly, but the Padres are looking to prep a few infielders for the role if it arises late in a game because of injuries or substitutions.

Miller is an intriguing option on the fringe of the Padres' roster. Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the team's No. 9 prospect, he's hit at every level and has the chance to force his way onto the roster in a utility role with a strong showing in camp.

"I'm not opposed to that," Miller said. "Wherever they ask me to play, I'll do anything. It's fun getting to know positions like that. ... Knowing the ins and outs of every position makes you a better ballplayer anyways."

Up next

Davies takes the ball Sunday against his former club, the Brewers, with first pitch slated for 12:10 p.m. PT. A handful of right-handers are slated to follow him, including Luis Perdomo , Jerad Eickhoff , Pierce Johnson and David Bednar .