Phillies who earned decade honors

Major League Baseball’s team of the decade for 2010 was announced last month. The Phillies were shut out, which has happened in prior decades dating back to 1900.

Using thebaseballscholar.com as the source, I was able to come up with a list of Phillies honorees.

• Phillies alumni

Don’t know who made the selections but it is utterly ridiculous that Steve Carlton was not among the starting pitchers for the 1980s decade. In that 10-year period, Lefty had a 178-116 record, five-times an All-Star and two Cy Young Awards. Starting pitchers on that Team of The Decade: Roger Clemens (95-45), Dwight Gooden (100-39), Bret Saberhagen (92-61), Nolan Ryan (122-104), Orel Hershiser (98-64).

Did not include Curt Schilling on the 2000 team as he only pitched in 12 Phillies games that decade before moving on to Arizona and later Boston.

1900s

RF Elmer Flick ... Slashed .304/.375/.433 with .808 OPS in 1,060 games ... Phillies (1900-02), Philadelphia A’s (1902), Cleveland (1902-1909) ... Made debut with Phillies in 1898.

1910s

RHP Grover Cleveland Alexander ... 208-100 record, 2.09 ERA, 1.052 WHIP. Of that won-loss mark, he was 190-88 wearing a Phillies uniform (1911-16). Ended decade with the Chicago Cubs (1917-19).

1950s

RHP Robin Roberts ... 199-149, 3.32 ERA, 1.129 WHIP ... Spent entire decade pitching for the Phillies ... 20-game winner for six straight seasons starting in 1950 ... 7-time All-Star in decade; started five games.

1960s

3B Dick Allen ... .300/.380/.554 with .933 OPS ... 177 HR, 544 RBIs ... All that during only six full seasons of the decade (1963-1969); played in 10 games in 1963 ... 3-time All-Star.

1970s

1B Dick Allen ... .284/.377/.513 with .889 OPS ... 174 HR, 575 RBIs ... St. Louis (1970), LA Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74), Phillies (1975-76), Oakland (1977) ... AL MVP ... 4-time All-Star.

3B Mike Schmidt ... .255/.374/.511 with .885 OPS ... 235 HR, 666 RBIs ... Phillies (1972-1979) ... 4-time All-Star.

1980s

3B Mike Schmidt ... .277/.385/.540 with 925 OPS ... 313 HR, 929 RBIs ... Phillies (1980-1989) ... 3-time MVP ... 8-time All-Star.

2000s

2B Chase Utley ... .295/.379/.523 with 902 OPS ... 161 HR, 585 RBIs ... Phillies (2003-2009) ... 4-time All-Star.

RHR Brad Lidge ... 195 SV/1.268 WHIP ... Houston (2002-2007), Phillies (2008-2009) ... 2-time All-Star.

LHR Billy Wagner ... 284 SV/0.990 WHIP ... Houston (2000-2003), Phillies (2004-2005), New York Mets (2006-2009), Boston (2009) ... 5-time All-Star.