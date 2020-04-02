Podcast: Experts draft, top first-base prospects

There was a full house on this week's podcast as Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, Mike Rosenbaum and Jason Ratliff all got together to discuss the recent "experts draft," where Mayo, Callis and Rosenbaum each selected a team using all-time Top 10 picks. After talking about the draft, the guys talked

There was a full house on this week's podcast as Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, Mike Rosenbaum and Jason Ratliff all got together to discuss the recent "experts draft," where Mayo, Callis and Rosenbaum each selected a team using all-time Top 10 picks.

After talking about the draft, the guys talked about Pipeline's recent story highlighting each team's best first-base prospect of the century. Finally, the podcast concludes with a discussion of Alexis Brudnicki's series about scouts and Mayo's interview with Twins' No. 1 prospect Royce Lewis.

