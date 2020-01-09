Podcast: Prospects discuss longtime friendships

Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ are at the Rookie Career Development Program in Miami this week and had some prospect guests join this episode of the podcast. Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, the Angels' top two prospects, discuss each other's strengths, their friendship and the possibility of playing

Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, the Angels' top two prospects, discuss each other's strengths, their friendship and the possibility of playing alongside Mike Trout in Anaheim.

Next up, Taylor Trammell (Padres No. 2) and Tyler Stephenson (Reds No. 7) talk about playing together in the Reds system, keeping in touch after Trammell was traded and even relive some memories from back in their high school days.

