Podcast: Reviewing the new Top 10 lists

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline and Jordan Shusterman of Céspedes Family BBQ are looking ahead to 2020 by reviewing the Top 10 Prospects lists for four positions: right-handed pitchers, left-handed pitchers, catchers and first basemen. While breaking down each list, the guys discuss Phillies prospect Spencer Howard's breakout campaign, Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal's rise to top prospect status, Sam Huff's jump up the rankings and why the Rockies have three players on the first base list.

