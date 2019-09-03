Pirates' brass multitasking at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- The Pirates’ baseball operations department arrived at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Sunday with a lengthy to-do list for their first Winter Meetings under general manager Ben Cherington. They have to finalize their Major League coaching staff, fill out their player development staff, brainstorm ways to get

They have to finalize their Major League coaching staff, fill out their player development staff, brainstorm ways to get more out of their returning players and prospects and, oh yeah, also decide which players they might sign, acquire or trade away.

With a management overhaul occupying their immediate attention, the offseason began later than usual for the Pirates. Team president Travis Williams officially started work on Nov. 1. Cherington accepted his position on Nov. 15 then immediately went to work hiring assistant GM Steve Sanders and manager Derek Shelton.

While the Pirates are making personnel moves and evaluating their own system, other teams have been signing free agents and making trades to upgrade their rosters. On Monday afternoon, for instance, Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo sat in front of a crowd of reporters to announce the defending champions’ seven-year contract with World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg.

Cherington and company know they not only have to catch up but also keep up.

“We just try to prioritize what we think is the most important activity in each of those areas for today and then spend time on that,” Cherington said, “and know that we can’t chase 100 rabbits at once and try not to chase 100 rabbits at once and try to chase the most important ones.”

To that end, Cherington is trusting the front office he inherited from former GM Neal Huntington and delegating where he can. They’ve dedicated one smaller group to find and hire coaches, another to explore trade opportunities and another to chase free agents. The last few days, they’ve dedicated more of their collective energy toward the last two pursuits.

“We’re spending as much time as we can on player-related opportunities and definitely more in the last few days than we were in the week before that,” Cherington said. “We’re still also spending maybe more time than some of our competitors in just getting to know each other and hiring in the Major League area and just getting clear on how we’re going to work together.”

The Pirates haven’t publicly committed to a full-scale rebuild, but they know they must listen to offers when teams call to express interest in their players. Pittsburgh is likely to entertain offers for center fielder Starling Marte , according to sources, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Bucs are also getting calls on second baseman Adam Frazier .

Without naming specific players, Cherington said there has been “a good amount of interest in several players on our team, and there’s some targets we have on other teams we’ve started to have conversations about.” He stopped short of saying anyone is totally, officially off-limits in trade talks.

“We haven’t communicated that. We’ve communicated that we’re interested in learning about what teams are interested in. We wouldn’t want to stop any conversation about any player,” Cherington said. “We value our players. We’re not looking for move any particular player. We’re interested in learning what teams are interested in. There are going to be players who would make less sense for us to talk about, but I don’t think we’re in position to say we can’t talk about anybody.”

But the Pirates seemingly are in position to sign free agents, especially with the market moving faster now than in previous winters. There was an early run on catchers, and Pittsburgh’s biggest need happens to be behind the plate, as the Bucs currently employ only one backstop: Jacob Stallings .

Cherington said the late start hasn’t necessarily been as detrimental to the Pirates’ free-agent activity as it might seem on the surface.

“I don’t think so, in our case, because the free agents that we’re probably involved in or would be involved in are still free agents,” he said. “I don’t think it’s really affected us.”

• The Pirates committed to keeping hitting coach Rick Eckstein and third-base coach Joey Cora when they hired bench coach Don Kelly on Saturday, and they retained former assistant pitching coach Justin Meccage without specifying his 2020 role. Cherington said Monday that Meccage could be promoted to pitching coach, but they’re also considering external candidates. An outside hire could prompt Pittsburgh to keep Meccage in his assistant role.

Starter Joe Musgrove spoke highly of Meccage as a candidate, the work he did toward the end of the season and the value of keeping a coach with prior knowledge of his pitching staff.

“When you have new coaching come in and a new front office, it’s kind of hard for the players to express who they are all over again to a whole new group of guys, so having guys like Meccage around, having Rick back, it helps the transition a little bit,” said Musgrove, who stopped by the Winter Meetings in his hometown. “It helps management understand us a little better; they already have an idea of who they are and how we like to work.”

• Kelly only has one year of Major League coaching experience, but the Pirates still felt comfortable pairing their new bench coach with a first-year manager. Cherington said he and Shelton were won over by Kelly’s positive energy, his passion for winning in his hometown of Pittsburgh, his wide range of professional experiences and the feedback they received from Kelly’s former teammates and coaches.

“It felt like a good match even though it's a relatively short amount of coaching experience,” Cherington said.

• Gregory Polanco is coming off another injury-marred season, as he was limited to 42 games by nagging shoulder inflammation after his September 2018 surgery. That surgery ended an encouraging campaign for Polanco, as he hit 23 homers with 81 RBIs and an .839 OPS in ’18.

Polanco didn’t play in the Majors this year after June 16, but Cherington said the right fielder is expected to be ready and restriction-free come Spring Training.

• Publicly and privately, the Pirates are brimming with excitement about their early interactions with Shelton. Shelton has made a positive impression in his dealings with front office members, and players are raving about Shelton’s ability to quickly connect with them on a personal level.

“We’ve got a group chat between the whole team, and every day there’s two new messages: ‘Finally talked to Shelton. He’s the [freaking] man!’” Musgrove said. “His energy, man, it’s infectious. He’s been around a winning team and a really good team, and he knows what that looks like. Having [new president Williams] and Ben in there, who both come from championship organizations, they know what it looks like to build a team that can compete at that level. I’m excited.”

