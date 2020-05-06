Podcast: No. 1 Draft pick, small-school selections

On this week’s Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff discussed what scouting executives had to say about the No. 1 pick in this year's Draft. Should the Tigers select Spencer Torkelson or Austin Martin? After some 2020 Draft talk, the guys look back at past Drafts and

On this week’s Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff discussed what scouting executives had to say about the No. 1 pick in this year's Draft. Should the Tigers select Spencer Torkelson or Austin Martin?

After some 2020 Draft talk, the guys look back at past Drafts and identify some of the best small-school selections. Finally, the trio compares the tools of past and present Draft prospects.

