Nationals invite candidates to apply for 2020 seasonal hiring event

Each year, the Nationals openly recruit new, qualified candidates to join their Guest Experience, 50/50 Ticket Sales, Retail, and Event Security teams. Interested candidates are invited to apply online HERE by February 14.

If a candidate is qualified, they will be contacted with information regarding the annual part-time gameday hiring event that will be hosted in late February at Nationals Park. Interviews will be conducted at this event for the more than 200 part-time positions available for the 2020 season.