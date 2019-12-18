Rangers make the rounds in holiday season

ARLINGTON -- Hospital visits, holiday parties, toy drives and lunch with construction workers. While the front office continues to work on improving the team, Rangers players have been busy spreading holiday cheer. Many people had smiles on their faces when the Rangers made the rounds through the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Hospital visits

The Rangers made their annual visits to area children’s hospitals this week. On Monday, they were at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, they visited Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

Players attending were Elvis Andrus , Willie Calhoun , Joey Gallo , Taylor Hearn , Nick Solak , Jose Trevino and Steele Walker , who was acquired earlier this month from the White Sox.

Also there were manager Chris Woodward; bench coach Don Wakamatsu; hitting coach Luis Ortiz; broadcasters Eleno Ornelas, Matt Hicks, Dave Raymond and Emily Jones; special assistants Michael Young and Darren Oliver; and the ever-present Ranger Captain.

“I think, honestly, it is our duty to get out in the community,” Woodward said. “And to come to the children’s hospitals is pretty impactful for all of us -- mostly for the kids. If we can put a smile on their faces for a day, it will mean the world to them. It’s just a cool thing to do.”

Both hospitals are nationally known institutions. Children’s Medical Center began in 1913 operating out of tents as the Dallas Baby Camp. Today, the hospital holds 490 beds at the main center in Dallas and another 72 at Children’s Medical Center Plano near the Double-A ballpark in Frisco.

Cook Children’s began in 1918 and now holds 430 beds and sees more than 100,000 patients annually. It has grown beyond the Fort Worth campus to more than 60 medical offices and specialty clinics in the region.

“I just love to share with all the kids and all the family, knowing what they are going through,” Andrus said. “They are going through tough moments. Especially during Christmas and holidays, to share love and help the ones who need it the most, it’s always great to bring some happiness to these families.”

Construction lunch

The Rangers hosted about 1,600 workers for a special holiday lunch at Globe Life Field on Wednesday. Woodward was on hand to thank everybody for all the hard work they have done on a ballpark scheduled to be ready March 1.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are as an organization to call this our home,” Woodward told the workers. “You see the moves that we are making right now. We are trying to put a championship team on the field. One thing we are going to do, we are going to promise to win a World Series in this stadium -- and I can’t wait. We’re really close, a couple of moves away from really being legitimate World Series contenders. So I just want to thank you guys for everything you do. I can’t wait for Opening Day.”

Trevino, Solak, Calhoun, Hearn and relievers Jeffrey Springs and Ian Gibaut were on hand to help serve lunch and sign autographs. They were also given their own private tour, with a peek into their new clubhouse among the highlights.

“Pretty sweet,” Trevino said. “Hopefully, there is a World Series coming here. That’s what it looks like, a World Series facility.”

To our 1,600 @GlobeLifeField construction workers & millions of fans... pic.twitter.com/f6VAX4MPsy — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 18, 2019

Work continues almost around the clock, and construction officials are confident the park will be ready by March 1. A fire broke out on the upper concourse Saturday afternoon but was extinguished by the Arlington Fire Department in 37 minutes, with no injuries reported. Repairs to the damaged concourse roof are being made, and the incident did not slow down construction elsewhere.

“Obviously, there will be some repair work that needs to take place, but the rest of the project has not slowed down,” Rangers executive vice president Rob Matwick said. “We are 89 percent complete, but until we walk through that door on the first day, I don’t think any of us will be comfortable. There is no reason to be concerned about completion but we are still working.”

Toy drive

Calhoun was the honorary chair for the 2019 Texas Rangers Toy Drive that held its finale Monday night on Vandergriff Plaza at Globe Life Park. This was the ninth consecutive year the Rangers have provided toys to children from low-income area families during the holiday season. This year a portion of the toys will also benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

(Season’s) Greetings from our annual toy drive! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/3rbDYqywTM — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 16, 2019

New development announced

The city of Arlington has approved an $810 million expansion of the Entertainment District going up around Globe Life Field.

The components of the expansion:

• A $550 million, 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel with 1,500 parking spaces. The hotel will be connected to a new Arlington Convention Center, which will offer 216,000 square feet of meeting and outdoor function space

• A mixed-use residential building with 280 units and 100,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and Spark coworking and incubator space, which will help grow and support small businesses;

• A planned 200,000-square-foot corporate office headquarters in the Arlington Entertainment District

• An additional public garage with 1,900 parking spaces

#ArlingtonTX City Council approves $810 million development project, which will add 888-room @Loews_Hotels Hotel, New Convention Center, Corporate Office Headquarters, Mixed-Use Residential Building from @cordishco and more. Click here to learn more ➡️ https://t.co/T7K1a6LHNS pic.twitter.com/2SNV1vDSC7 — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) December 18, 2019

The expansion is the next phase of a greater $4 billion vision by the city of Arlington, Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and Loews Hotels and Co that began with the $250 million Texas Live!, which opened August 2018, and Live! by Loews Hotel, which opened in August 2019. Together, along with the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, the total investment of new development by the partnership totals more than $2.25 billion.

