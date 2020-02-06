Truck Day marks unofficial start to Reds' spring

CINCINNATI -- The Reds have made a lot of free-agent acquisitions this offseason with the hope of contending. It’s the job of their clubhouse staff to make sure they have everything else they need for Spring Training. On Thursday, at the loading dock in the bowels of Great American Ball

CINCINNATI -- The Reds have made a lot of free-agent acquisitions this offseason with the hope of contending. It’s the job of their clubhouse staff to make sure they have everything else they need for Spring Training.

On Thursday, at the loading dock in the bowels of Great American Ball Park, stacks of boxes, crates and pallets loaded with suitcases and baseball equipment were piled high. In just about an hour, all of it was loaded into an 18-wheeler bound for the team's player-development complex in Goodyear, Ariz.

“It’s one of those cornerstone days of the year. There is so much planning and so much preparation that goes into it,” said clubhouse assistant Tony Walter. “This is the day that one season ends and another begins, and the planning and preparation goes into motion. It’s exciting. There’s obviously a lot of anticipation that goes into this specific season.”

The team spent approximately $166 million on free-agent signings -- including Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama, Wade Miley and Pedro Strop. All will wear their full Reds uniforms for the first time at Spring Training.

Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 13 and work out for the first time on Feb. 15. The first full-squad workout is on Feb. 18, and Cactus League play opens on Feb. 22, vs. the Indians, at Goodyear Ballpark. Camp breaks on March 23, and 2020 Opening Day is set for March 26, vs. the Cardinals, at GABP.

Walter has been loading the truck for vice president of home clubhouse operations Rick Stowe since he became a part-time batboy in 1996.

“No two years are the same. Every year is different,” Walter said.

The biggest change for 2020 are the new uniforms. Although they look the same as the 2019 edition, Nike has replaced Majestic as the official supplier. That means the 60 players in camp -- plus another 40 coaches and support staff -- will be wearing new jerseys, pants and base layers. That’s all in the truck.

So are 120 new Rawlings helmets, which have the latest safety specifications.

Here’s some of the other items that went on the freight truck for its 1,825-mile journey from Cincinnati to Goodyear.

• 10,000 baseballs

• 1,000 bats

• 500 hats

• 400 pairs of socks

• 700 pairs of pants

• 350 shorts

• 350 hoodies

• 350 uniforms

• 300 T-shirts

• 250 helmets

• 200 batting practice jerseys

• 160 buckets of bubble gum

• 100 game jerseys

• 100 jackets

• 100 cases of sunflower seeds

The truck also carried camera equipment for the broadcast and production teams, medical equipment for the training staff, supplies for the strength coaches, and food items for the clubhouse staff and kitchen in Goodyear.

In addition, there were guitars, cribs and bicycles. The most unique item belongs to Walter himself, as he packed a snowboard with the hope that he could use his one day off during camp to hit the slopes in the mountains around Flagstaff, about two hours north of Phoenix.

“It’s a lot of personal items,” Walter said. “There are a lot of people who spend a whole lot of time out there away from family and friends. We pack a little heavier than a normal road trip.”

