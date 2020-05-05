Watch classic Texas games, moments this week

ARLINGTON -- FOX Sports Southwest will continue to showcase the Rangers' victories in the 2011 postseason this week as they re-broadcast select games from recent club history. The coverage will also include 2011 American League Division Series Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore and

ARLINGTON -- FOX Sports Southwest will continue to showcase the Rangers' victories in the 2011 postseason this week as they re-broadcast select games from recent club history.

The coverage will also include 2011 American League Division Series Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore and Dave Raymond and featuring interviews with third baseman Adrián Beltré and catcher Mike Napoli.

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

Tuesday

6 p.m. CT: 2011 ALDS Game 4 vs. Rays, Oct. 4 (Rangers won, 4-3)

8:30 p.m.: 2011 ALDS Playoff Rewind

9 p.m.: 2011 AL Championship Series Game 1, Oct. 8 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 3-2)

11:30 p.m.: Michael Young number retirement ceremony on Aug. 31, 2019

Wednesday

10 a.m.: 2011 ALDS Game 4, Oct. 4 vs Rays (Rangers won, 4-3)

12:30 p.m.: 2011 ALDS Playoff Rewind

1 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 1, Oct. 8 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 3-2)

Friday

6 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 2, Oct. 10 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 innings)

9 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 4, Oct. 12 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 innings)

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Michael Young special

11 a.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 2, Oct. 10 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 innings)

2 p.m.: 2011 ALCS Game 4, Oct. 12 vs. Tigers (Rangers won, 7-3, 11 innings)

Additionally, on Saturday at 6 p.m. on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network, listen to the Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Kubota -- the AL West title clincher, a 9-2 victory vs. the Angels from Oct. 4, 2015.

The game will be preceded by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program, from 5-6 p.m.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.