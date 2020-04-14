Catch classic Texas games, moments this week

ARLINGTON -- Rangers classic games and other programming will continue to be shown on FOX Sports Southwest and heard on 105.3 The Fan. Here's the schedule for rebroadcasts on FSS this week. Games will also be streamed on FOXSportsGO.com and the FOX Sports GO app. Tuesday, April 14 5:30 p.m.

ARLINGTON -- Rangers classic games and other programming will continue to be shown on FOX Sports Southwest and heard on 105.3 The Fan.

Here's the schedule for rebroadcasts on FSS this week. Games will also be streamed on FOXSportsGO.com and the FOX Sports GO app.

Tuesday, April 14

5:30 p.m. CT -- White Sox vs. Rangers: Joey Gallo's MLB debut on June 2, 2015 (Rangers won, 15-2)

8 p.m. -- Adrián Beltré's number retirement ceremony on June 8, 2019

9 p.m. -- Astros vs. Rangers: Beltré's third career cycle on Aug. 3, 2015 (Rangers won, 12-9)

Wednesday, April 15

12 a.m. -- Beltré's number retirement ceremony on June 8, 2019

9 a.m. -- White Sox vs. Rangers: Gallo's MLB debut on June 2, 2015 (Rangers won, 15-2)

11:30 a.m. -- Astros vs. Rangers: Beltré's third career cycle on Aug. 3, 2015 (Rangers won, 12-9)

2:30 p.m. -- Angels vs. Rangers: Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2019 (Rangers won, 12-7)

Friday, April 17

3 p.m. -- Ivan Rodriguez's number retirement ceremony on Aug. 12, 2017

3:30 p.m. -- Beltré's number retirement ceremony on June 8, 2019

4:30 p.m. -- Michael Young's number retirement ceremony on Aug. 31, 2019

6 p.m. -- Rangers vs. Red Sox: Bengie Molina’s cycle on July 16, 2010 (Rangers won, 8-4)

9 p.m. -- Rangers vs. Astros: Yu Darvish retires first 26 batters on April 2, 2013 (Rangers won, 7-0)

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m. -- Rangers vs. Red Sox: Molina’s cycle on July 16, 2010 (Rangers won, 8-4)

2 p.m. -- Rangers vs. Astros: Darvish retires first 26 batters on April 2, 2013 (Rangers won, 7-0)

Additionally on Saturday at 6 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network, listen to the Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Taco Casa -- the final game at Globe Life Park on Sept. 29, 2019. The Rangers beat the Yankees, 6-1.

The game will be preceded on The Fan by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5-6 p.m.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @Sullivan_Ranger and listen to his podcast.