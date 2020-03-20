Story praises workers on pandemic's front lines 

DENVER – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story decided to be close to his fans -- from a safe distance, of course. Like most of the world now, Story is following the advice to stay home during this national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. But his post on Instagram Thursday, from

DENVER – Rockies shortstop Trevor Story decided to be close to his fans -- from a safe distance, of course.

Like most of the world now, Story is following the advice to stay home during this national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. But his post on Instagram Thursday, from his home in Irving, Texas, was dedicated to first responders, healthcare providers and all workers whose jobs, seen and unseen, keep society going through tough times.

“Just wanted to reach out and show some love to the first responders out there -- the firemen, the policemen out there sacrificing their time and health to keep us safe in this time,” said Story, whose father, Ken, is a retired firefighter who spent 37 years on the job. “It does not go unnoticed and we thank you so much for that.

“Also a huge shoutout to the grocery store employees, the gas station employees, the cleaning crews around the world. Thank you. You’re right in the heat of it and taking the most sacrifice, so thank you for that.

“Guys, baseball is being missed pretty badly right now by none other than us, the fans, the coaches. We can’t wait to get back out there, but right now baseball is on the back burner. Right now let’s respect each other’s health. Let’s be smart about social distancing. It’s huge and that’s our mission right now. That’s what we need to do.

“Prayers out to everybody, sending love. Let’s be safe out there, guys.”

In a comment to his own post, Story praised those in the medical profession who are in harm’s way.

“Have to mention the nurses, doctors, and all health care providers working behind the scenes as well. Just know we appreciate everyone helping to fight this virus. Stay safe, much love!”

Bridich, Black address the strange times

• General manager Jeff Bridich complimented the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community for its decision-making, which resulted in the closure of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, where the Rockies and D-backs train.

“It was a good thing that Salt River was closed down, and that players can go home and not worry about baseball stuff,” Bridich said. “Who knows when our season going to start up again? Nobody can know that right now.”

“One of the things for our staff members, for our players, probably everybody else involved, is trying to come to grips with that -- and transition from a period of really emotionally ramping up toward the start of the season and now, bringing that all the way back down and kind of repurposing all that emotion and energy toward what's going on and family and making sure people are safe and making sure that we're all following directions and making good decisions.”

• Baseball matters such as a program for season preparation are far from anyone’s mind. Black told his pitchers, who will need time to ramp back up to regular season level, to back away from baseball for now.

“Think of it as a December-January build-up again -- stay in shape cardiovascularly, do their weight training, play some catch as needed. There's no need to throw bullpens because we’re a ways away from that.”

At least catcher Drew Butera is being creative about staying in condition -- thanks to his wife, Hilary, feeding a pitching machine on the other side of the pool.

• For much of the last week, Bridich said, the club has been trying to make sure the Minor Leaguers are comfortable and safe. Most have returned to their homes, but a few are still in the team hotel in Scottsdale or in housing. It’s especially a challenge, Bridich said, with some Venezuelan players since travel is not allowed into or out of the country, and one Panamanian who also is still in Scottsdale.

“We were fortunate because we acted early, we were able to get the great majority of our players back to their homes, which is looking like we were fortunate to be able to,” he said.