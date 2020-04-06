'17 Rox games air on Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

DENVER -- Starting Monday night and for the next two weeks, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will be airing the biggest Rockies games from the 2017 season -- when they broke an eight-year postseason drought. Each of the re-aired games will begin at 7 p.m. MT. Here is the full list:

DENVER -- Starting Monday night and for the next two weeks, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will be airing the biggest Rockies games from the 2017 season -- when they broke an eight-year postseason drought.

Each of the re-aired games will begin at 7 p.m. MT.

Here is the full list:

Monday, April 6

Kyle Freeland’s debut -- Rockies vs. Dodgers, April 7, 2017

Tuesday, April 7

Antonio Senzatela’s great performance -- Rockies at Giants, April 16, 2017

Wednesday, April 8

Charlie Blackmon's inside-the-park home run -- Rockies vs. Giants, April 21, 2017

Thursday, April 9

Antonio Senzatela’s win on Mother’s Day -- Rockies vs. Dodgers, May 14, 2017

Friday, April 10

Nolan Arenado’s walk-off cycle on Father’s Day -- Rockies vs. Giants, June 18, 2017

Saturday, April 11

Nolan Arenado’s late-inning heroics -- Rockies vs. D-backs, June 20, 2017

Sunday, April 12

Jon Gray’s moonshot home run -- Rockies vs. Reds, July 5, 2017

Monday, April 13

Kyle Freeland’s near no-hitter -- Rockies vs. White Sox, July 9, 2017

Tuesday, April 14

Charlie Blackmon's game-winning home run in the 12th inning -- Rockies at Indians, Aug. 9, 2017

Wednesday, April 15

Chad Bettis’ emotional return -- Rockies vs. Braves, August 14, 2017

Thursday, April 16

Rockies' 16-0 win -- Rockies vs. Padres, Sept. 16, 2017

Friday, April 17

Rockies solidify postseason chances -- Rockies vs. Dodgers, Sept. 29, 2017

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.