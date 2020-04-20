How does it feel to trade a player like Scherzer?

The interview with Shiraz Rehman for this story and podcast took place during Spring Training, before camps were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. How different might things have been in Arizona if the D-backs had never traded Max Scherzer? That was a question club executives likely asked themselves for

How different might things have been in Arizona if the D-backs had never traded Max Scherzer ? That was a question club executives likely asked themselves for several years after they dealt the future Hall of Famer.

Heading into the 2009 season, Shiraz Rehman -- then Arizona’s director of baseball operations -- said in an interview that Scherzer was “a guy we’re hoping for big things from.” The former first-round Draft pick (Scherzer was taken 11th overall by the D-backs in 2006) had been the 35th overall prospect in the game prior to the 2008 season, and after he posted a 3.05 ERA in 16 games (seven starts) in his age-23 season, expectations were still high.

Scherzer went 9-11 with a 4.12 ERA in 30 starts in 2009, which wound up being his final season with Arizona. A three-team trade that December -- a deal known to most at the time as “the Curtis Granderson trade” -- sent Scherzer to Detroit, where he ultimately had his breakout season in 2013, taking home the first of his three Cy Young Awards and starting his streak of seven straight All-Star seasons.

So what is it like to watch a player become one of the best in the game a few years after trading him away?

“It’s pretty brutal, to be honest,” Rehman said in this week’s episode of the Executive Access podcast. “What I said was true. I wasn’t the highest-ranking member of the front office by any stretch of the imagination, but the rest of them -- Jerry Dipoto, A.J. [Hinch], Peter Woodfork, Josh [Byrnes] -- we all believed very highly in Max. Any time you watch that happen, you’re forced to go back and think about the things you did wrong or things you should have thought about and didn’t.”

Scherzer’s arsenal had not yet fully developed at the time of the trade, most notably his slider, which Rehman notes lagged behind his fastball and changeup.

“Coming out of Missouri, Max’s best pitch was always his fastball; he kind of had that unique ride to it that we can now define with numbers and spin rates,” Rehman said. “His changeup was probably his best secondary pitch and his slider was probably a distant third in that it was pretty inconsistent. That was the biggest knock on him. That’s why sometimes early in his career, some of his outings and at-bats would run a little long; he was lacking that finish pitch. If it wasn’t the heater, guys would foul it off.

“Watching him blossom into the pitcher he’s been -- now that slider is a wipeout weapon and he’s got three plus pitches and more that he can utilize. I think we sort of undersold his ability to change and morph based on his own passion and work ethic. That’s something I’ve tried to learn from moving forward.”

After six seasons in Arizona, Rehman left for Chicago at the end of the 2011 season, joining Theo Epstein’s Cubs front office as assistant to the general manager. Rehman was promoted to assistant GM prior to the 2013 season, so he was among those in the room three years later when the Cubs decided to trade Gleyber Torres to the Yankees as part of a package to acquire All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman .

Torres hadn’t yet played a game in the Majors, but Rehman and his colleagues knew there was a solid chance they were dealing a future star away for a short-term rental.

“I remember being in that room very vividly and how difficult that conversation was,” Rehman said. “There are times where you trade a prospect you’re not sure of and they end up being a star. … Not to say we knew everything in Chicago, but at that point, the whole room was pretty convinced that Gleyber was going to be a really good big league player.”

As the group deliberated and discussed the pros and cons of the trade, Epstein -- knowing how much the Cubs’ century-long championship drought hung over the franchise’s head -- posed a simple question to the group: If not now, when?

“I think that resonated,” Rehman said. “It was a unique moment in time for that organization -- 108 years, we had a really good team in ’16 and our one weakness was probably the end of that bullpen. … I think it worked out. If we somehow don’t win that crazy Game 7, I don’t know that everyone would feel the same.”

Now entering his second season as an assistant GM with the Rangers, Rehman believes the league is in an era “where people hoard prospects like they’re gold,” with sellers often outnumbering buyers by a significant margin. What impact could that have on the trade market in the future?

“The context of your ballclub, where you are in your wining cycle, matters a lot to make those decisions,” Rehman said. “There are opportunities out there for the clubs, especially right now in the game, that are maybe willing to do a little bit more buying than selling. We’ve seen that in the marketplace. It’s tough; no one wants to get burned. Everyone likes to see their own prospects prosper with them and with the club. It’s a good feeling for the fans and the organization, but you have to balance that, and it’s not easy.”

Listen to the entire interview on Executive Access, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Art 19 or wherever you get your podcasts.