Notes: Teoscar tests out RF; Tellez impressing

TAMPA, Fla. -- After a full year of spending the majority of his time in center field with the occasional game in left, Teoscar Hernández was slotted into right for the Blue Jays’ first matchup of Spring Training on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. -- After a full year of spending the majority of his time in center field with the occasional game in left, Teoscar Hernández was slotted into right for the Blue Jays’ first matchup of Spring Training on Saturday.

While the 27-year-old has only spent 44 games (13.5 percent) of his 327 Major League games at the position, and none since 2018, Hernández believes the 242 Minor League games in which he saw time in right field will lend a helping hand as he roams the outfield.

“I’m really comfortable there, because even though I played mostly in center field in my Minor League career, I’ve got some experience in right field,” Hernández said ahead of Toronto’s matchup against the Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. “I feel comfortable, and I’m just going to try to do my best to make the plays.”

The only way for Hernández to get true reads off bats is in games and during batting practice, and he looks forward to being able to use the spring to take advantage of his opportunities across the outfield.

“The reads are different, between left and right -- I don’t know what it is, exactly, but they’re different,” Hernández said. “But baseball is just hard. Wherever you go, wherever you play, it’s really hard because you have to really concentrate to make those plays and stay focused wherever you are.”

Versatility in the field opens up increased possibilities for the Blue Jays and manager Charlie Montoyo to slot Hernández into the lineup, and it also allows for more options at the designated-hitter spot. After Hernández turned in a slash line of .259/.346/.592 with 18 homers, 11 doubles, one triple and 38 RBIs in 62 games in the second half last season, the skipper believes he knows what his outfielder is capable of, and he is hoping to see that success continue.

“I talked to him today and I told him, ‘Build from what you did in the second half last year,’” Montoyo said. “He was really, really good at the plate. His approach got better, and I look forward to him continuing what he did in the second half.”

Tellez looking to impress

When Rowdy Tellez reported to Spring Training, he arrived with a noticeably different physique after adding more muscle mass and dropping pounds throughout the offseason. Fighting an uphill battle to make the roster out of spring -- with the offseason addition of Travis Shaw and a number of outfielders who are likely to rotate through the DH spot -- the first baseman is embracing his role as an underdog, and his manager is excited about what his immediate future might hold.

“I talked to him today in my office, and I told him how proud I am of him,” Montoyo said. “He looks really good. He’s looking a lot faster, his bat speed looks a lot better. He’s one of the guys I’m looking forward to seeing in the spring. I really mean it. I think Rowdy is going to hit. I think he’s going to hit a lot.”

Added Tellez: “I know I’ve impressed some of the people in the organization with the way I came in here, with the way I changed my body, how much stronger I got, and that’s what I like to do. I like to come in and impress people, surprise people and show them that I’m not just a throw-in player.”

Up next

The Blue Jays will continue their early road swing to start Spring Training, facing the Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday. Rookie left-hander Anthony Kay will head to the mound for an abbreviated start, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET, live on MLB.TV.