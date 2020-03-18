Tigers option Rogers to Triple-A Toledo

While Tigers Spring Training remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is still able to make roster moves to whittle down big league camp. One move came on Tuesday as Detroit optioned catching prospect Jake Rogers to Triple-A Toledo. The move had been expected at some point before

The move had been expected at some point before Opening Day. Though the Tigers still believe in Rogers’ potential to become their regular catcher of the future, he needs to continue work on his swing. A return to Toledo when the season begins would give him regular at-bats, which is part of the reason the Tigers signed free-agent catcher Austin Romine to hold down the role in Detroit for the short term.

Rogers ranks as the Tigers' No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old made his Major League debut with the Tigers last July after splitting the first half of the season between Toledo and Double-A Erie. He hit .125 (14-for-112) for Detroit with four home runs, eight RBIs, 13 walks and 51 strikeouts.

Rogers reported to camp with mechanical adjustments to his swing, eliminating a foot tap he’d had since before he was teenager. He missed the first half of the Grapefruit League schedule with back tightness, then went 3-for-7 with two home runs last week.

Though Rogers will open the season as a Mud Hen, he remains on the Tigers’ 40-man roster. Thus, while Spring Training is suspended, Rogers can choose to continue informal workouts at Tigertown in Lakeland, Fla. or head home to Texas.

