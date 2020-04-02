TwinsOpenerAtHome takes over social media

MINNEAPOLIS -- In better times, there would have been baseball at Target Field on Thursday, as the Twins had originally been scheduled to return home from their season-opening road trip for their 2020 home opener against the Oakland A's. Though most Minnesotans are sheltering at home during the ongoing coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS -- In better times, there would have been baseball at Target Field on Thursday, as the Twins had originally been scheduled to return home from their season-opening road trip for their 2020 home opener against the Oakland A's.

Though most Minnesotans are sheltering at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Twins still took advantage of the occasion by staging a #TwinsOpenerAtHome event across their social media channels on Thursday. That included messages from owner Jim Pohlad and several players on the 2020 team, and was highlighted by a stream of the club's 2010 home opener, which marked the first regular-season game at Target Field.

We know you miss baseball - we miss it too! Here are some messages from our players to you ❤️ #TwinsOpenerAtHome #TwinsTogether pic.twitter.com/CIHiyOBYpz — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 2, 2020

"For nearly 60 years, Twins baseball has been the thread that binds our state's fabric from early spring through the summer, and -- in those most magical of years -- deep into the fall," Pohlad wrote in his open letter to Twins fans. "Today, although we are not gathered together at Target Field to celebrate the 2020 Twins Home Opener, it is still a day of unity, a day of possibility, and -- yes -- a day of hope."

As part of that day of unity, the Twins followed the lead of the league-wide #OpeningDayAtHome initiative from last week and aired an old game from their archives across their social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. After reliving Game 163 from the 2009 season on Opening Day, the Twins settled on their 5-2 win over the Red Sox on April 12, 2010, as their centerpiece for #TwinsOpenerAtHome.

On that day, the Twins got six strong innings from Carl Pavano, three hits apiece from Joe Mauer and Jason Kubel, and stolen bases from Denard Span and Nick Punto to push their way past Jon Lester and Boston on a 65-degree spring day in Minneapolis, the warmest home opener at Target Field to date.

That return of outdoor baseball after 28 seasons at the Metrodome proved fruitful for the Twins, who posted a .654 winning percentage at their new home park in 2010, which still stands as the club's most successful season at Target Field. That pushed the Twins to a second consecutive American League Central championship, the Twins' most recent division title until '19.

Even though we are apart today, we are still one Twins Territory. #TwinsTogether #TwinsOpenerAtHome pic.twitter.com/ckV0JTCd7d — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 2, 2020

And though the replay of the old game marked the only way for fans to enjoy Twins baseball together on Thursday, the video messages from the players reminded those around Twins Territory that baseball, the fans and the hope of playing a 2020 season are still on their minds.

"I wish we could all be together today at Target Field for a home opener, but I look forward to seeing you all again soon," Nelson Cruz said. "We're all in this together. Stay healthy and stay home."

"I know Target Field would be absolutely electric today," Devin Smeltzer said. "We miss you, and our greatest concern is staying healthy right now. We know we'll be back. We can't wait to see you."

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.