Watch Twins Gm. 163 classic on MLB Network

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twins fans who missed the chance to catch the "Opening Day at Home" livestream on Thursday morning will have two more opportunities to relive the drama of the memorable Game 163 tiebreaker in 2009 against the Tigers on MLB Network on Sunday.

The game will air at noon CT, following an 11 a.m. presentation of MLB Network's ongoing series celebrating "MLB's 20 Greatest Games," as the No. 16 game on the list.

The game lives on in the memories of fans and players alike, not only for the dramatic twists and turns throughout all 12 innings of the game -- who can forget Orlando Cabrera's go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning or Alexi Casilla's walk-off single? -- but also for the nostalgia and energy of the final regular-season game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome and the familiar faces that defined that 2000s' era of Twins baseball.

"A couple of things that really stand out are, one, the intensity of the game, but two, you guys, the 26th man," said Nick Punto to Twins fans in a short video about the game on social media. "Unbelievable. I thought you guys were going to bring down the Metrodome that day, right then and there."

The Twins finished that regular season on a 17-4 run to storm back from a 5 1/2-game deficit in the American League Central in mid-September. That month offered countless memories that Twins fans won't ever forget, and anyone who's missing live baseball can dip into this well of happy memories as we all await the return of America's pastime.

