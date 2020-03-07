Twins, Tigers teach D.R. youngsters the game

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Prior to Saturday afternoon's Spring Training game at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal between the Twins and Tigers, players from both clubs gave informal instruction during the morning to 131 youth players ages 7-12 in the first Play Ball program in the Dominican Republic.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- Prior to Saturday afternoon's Spring Training game at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal between the Twins and Tigers, players from both clubs gave informal instruction during the morning to 131 youth players ages 7-12 in the first Play Ball program in the Dominican Republic.

Three groups spread over two fields behind the stadium’s left-field wall played impromptu games, in addition to having fielding and hitting instruction from various players and coaches who made the trip with Minnesota and Detroit.

“We’re talking about informal ways to play the game," said David James, vice president for baseball & softball development for MLB. “You can see kids running around, having fun and everybody’s getting an opportunity to play. That’s really what we’ve been trying to focus on with the Play Ball platform."

The youngsters exhibited some of the talent made famous by Dominican Major Leaguers, hitting the rubber balls over billboards and showing off their infield arms in ground-ball drills.

“I thought it was awesome. I’m throwing it in there and they’re hitting it over the fence,” said Twins second baseman Travis Blankenhorn. “The passion they have for baseball here is just unbelievable. Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it."

Saturday’s Play Ball event was one of three to coincide with the game between the Twins and Tigers, the first MLB contest in the Dominican Republic in twenty years. A corresponding session was scheduled for Saturday in the province of Barahona, while another is slated for Sunday in Santo Domingo. In addition, the three Play Ball events are taking place on opening weekend of the 2020 RBI program in the country.

“The timing was perfect,” James said.

In addition to Blankenhorn, Brent Rooker and Willians Astudillo took part in the event with soft toss pitching and fielding drills. On the Tigers side, Ronny García, Anthony Castro, Jorge Bonifacio and Jeimer Calendario were among the instructors.

“It’s very important,” Candelario said. “It’s wonderful to make this contribution to the kids, because youth is our future. Those kids have great passion and love for baseball. They remind me of when I was little, watching all the great players of the time. It reminds me of the passion that I had. They have it.

“That’s going to help these kids get far.”

In addition to Blankenhorn, Candelario was impressed by their baseball skills at such a young age.

“They have incredible talent,” he said. “They know how to field ground balls and know how to hit. It’s what they live, baseball.”

In addition to the RBI program, MLB has Arriba en el Conteo in the Dominican Republic, an initiative aimed at providing young players the tools necessary to be successful off the field, as well as on it.

Saturday’s Play Ball event confirmed once again that the youth talent in the Dominican Republic is alive and well.

“I was throwing ground balls there and they were firing it back,” Blankenhorn said. “Some of those kids [have got strong] arms on them. It was definitely a fun morning.”