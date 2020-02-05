Twins to face Tigers this spring in D.R.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Twins and Tigers will play a Spring Training matchup on March 7 at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo, marking the first time since 2000 that a Major League game will be contested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that the Twins and Tigers will play a Spring Training matchup on March 7 at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo, marking the first time since 2000 that a Major League game will be contested in the country.

"The Minnesota Twins are honored to join the Detroit Tigers in making the trip to the Dominican Republic as part of Major League Baseball’s international play plan," said Twins president Dave St. Peter. "Our franchise is excited to have this opportunity to help celebrate the Dominican Republic’s love affair with our game and incredible impact on MLB."

The Twins' 40-man roster currently features seven players from the Dominican Republic: Major Leaguers Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco, Fernando Romero and Miguel Sanó, as well as prospects Jorge Alcala, Gilberto Celestino and Jhoan Duran. Cruz is a prominent figure in his home country not only for his baseball stardom, but also for his dedication to charitable work in the community.

We are heading to the Dominican Republic to take on the Tigers during #MNTwinsST!



More info: https://t.co/KpEwd1AMys pic.twitter.com/jZ6gFZQIiX — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 5, 2020

The last Major League teams to play in the Dominican Republic were the Red Sox and Astros, who played a Spring Training matchup at Estadio Quisqueya in 2000. The Twins last played outside the continental United States in 2018, when they played in the two-game Puerto Rico series in San Juan against the Indians.

"We are excited MLB has chosen the Dominican Republic as part of its Spring Training schedule," said Eduardo Najri, president of the board of trustees for Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium. "Dominicans are passionate about the game, and I am sure they will be thrilled to see not only their Dominican players, but players who have also participated in our winter league, as well. I am sure the Tigers and Twins will put on an amazing show."

The Twins will be the visiting team in the game, which will be part of a multi-day initiative by Major League Baseball that also features free Play Ball! events in Barahona on March 7 and Santo Domingo on March 8 in connection with the Dominican Republic's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program.

Twins announce Spring Training broadcast schedule

The Twins released their radio and television broadcast schedule for 2020 Spring Training on Wednesday, featuring 12 televised games on FOX Sports North, 14 games on radio on 830 WCCO and 20 radio broadcasts on the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

The first televised game will be on Feb. 23 against the Blue Jays. Eight of the television broadcasts will be simulcasts featuring a combination of television graphics and talent from both the Twins' radio and television booths, while games on March 15 (Braves), March 18 (Orioles) and March 21 (Yankees) will feature the FOX Sports North booth of Dick Bremer and Bert Blyleven.

The 20 games covered on the radio between 830 WCCO and the Treasure Island Baseball Network will feature Cory Provus, Dan Gladden, Kris Atteberry, Bremer and Jim Kaat as on-air talent.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.