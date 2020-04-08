Naquin gets creative while maintaining rehab

CLEVELAND -- Tyler Naquin might confuse his neighbors every Wednesday and Saturday when the loud cracks of a ball hitting a brick wall resonate around the block, but the Indians' outfielder is coming up with every creative way to keep himself prepared for the baseball season to resume. When the

When the Tribe’s Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Naquin returned to Cleveland to focus on continuing his rehab to get his body as close to being ready as he can before the season begins. In doing so, he’s found a quiet spot on the top floor of a nearby parking garage to throw against a wall and keep himself in shape.

“There’s a couple people who have come out on their balcony,” Naquin said with a laugh. “I think they’re trying to figure out what’s going on. But I don’t think they can make out my face or anything. … When you throw a baseball against brick, it gets kind of loud. But, I mean, there’s nowhere else I can really go on the days that I’m not at the ballpark.”

Because Naquin is on a rehab program, working his way back from September ACL surgery on his right knee, he’s able to go into Progressive Field to work with head athletic trainer James Quinlan. But this is only, of course, if they follow all social distancing guidelines. For this to work, Naquin makes sure he doesn’t see or interact with people at his apartment -- or anywhere away from the ballpark, for that matter. When he gets to Progressive Field, he’s required to have his temperature taken before he steps into the building and again before he enters the clubhouse. He’s never working with more than two other people at a time, and all make sure to remain more than six feet apart.

“Me being on rehab allows me to go into the ballpark, and I think I have like two hours a day, so I’m able to just get the same work in, just not as much,” Naquin said. “It’s moving well. As well as it can.”

Naquin was expected to have a follow-up appointment last week with the doctor who performed his surgery in Houston to see if he’d be cleared to resume all baseball activities, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Naquin will not travel until it’s safe to do so. When that time comes, he thinks he’ll be ready to get the thumbs up to go 100 percent.

“I haven’t had any setbacks or anything like that. No real soreness,” Naquin said. “We haven’t had to skip a sprint day, agility day or a heavy-lift day. We haven’t had to skip anything, so that’s a huge plus. Everything’s moved forward a little bit ahead of schedule. … I guess with the COVID-19 stuff, it’s just whenever we get closer to an end date with that, I think we’ll start hammering down what I’ll be able to do, which is hopefully be full-go with whatever short Spring Training-type activities we do.”

When he’s not rehabbing or training, Naquin has spent time watching The Walking Dead and other Netflix shows and staying in constant communication with his teammates. But, if nothing else, he’s doing his best to keep a positive mindset.

“I mean, it’s still different for me,” Naquin said. “We don’t even know when baseball is gonna start. I don’t know when I’m gonna be ready. I just have to keep it like an elongated Spring Training for myself. Every day is just kind of like a game to me. Like what do I have to do that day, I have to treat it like that’s my game.

“I’ve had unfortunate injuries before that were out of my control and I’m just kind of, I wouldn’t want to say ‘used to it,’ but I kind of am. So I just have to take it one day at a time. When I’m ready, I’ll know. I’ll know when I’m getting close. And I think I’m nearing that part of it. So that’s a good sign for me.”