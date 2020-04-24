WalkoffWednesday on MLBN: The choice is yours

MLB Network’s #WalkoffWednesday continues next week with another four thrilling games chosen by you, the fans. Beginning Saturday on MLB Network’s Twitter account, you can vote for which classic contests will be shown Wednesday. Voting ends Sunday night, so be sure to make your choice known before then. All air

MLB Network’s #WalkoffWednesday continues next week with another four thrilling games chosen by you, the fans. Beginning Saturday on MLB Network’s Twitter account, you can vote for which classic contests will be shown Wednesday. Voting ends Sunday night, so be sure to make your choice known before then. All air times will be announced after the winners are revealed.

Here are your options:

Poll 1:

1) Reds at Red Sox, 1975 World Series Game 6

We’ve all seen the iconic clip of Carlton Fisk trying to will his drive to left field fair over the Green Monster in Boston, but this is the game in its thrilling entirety. The Red Sox need a win to force Game 7 against the Reds, who are seeking their first World Series title in 35 years.

2) Tigers at Twins, 2009 American League Central tiebreaker

Seven months of preparation and hard work boiled down to a single game for the division crown. Joe Mauer’s Twins and Miguel Cabrera’s Tigers faced off one final time to determine who would head to the postseason, and they needed 12 innings to decide it, with an unlikely hero delivering for Minnesota.

3) Angels at Yankees, 2009 AL Championship Series Game 2

Alex Rodriguez came through with a clutch, game-tying homer in the bottom of the 11th inning for New York, and the Yanks won it in the 13th to take a 2-0 series lead over the Halos.

Poll 2:

1) Dodgers at Cardinals, 1985 National League Championship Series Game 5

“Go crazy, folks. Go crazy!” You’ve heard that call, now watch the entire game, which was a taut nail-biter until Ozzie Smith hit his rare and famous home run to tie the best-of-seven series. The Cards would go on to win the pennant in seven, but this was the turning point.

2) Astros at Mets, 1986 NLCS Game 3

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Mets trailed, 5-4, heading into the ninth inning at Shea Stadium. To that point, most of New York’s offense came from a familiar place, when Darryl Strawberry launched a three-run homer in the sixth. But with the Mets down to their final two outs, an unlikely power source delivered a walk-off homer -- Lenny Dykstra, who had gone deep eight times in the regular season.

3) Pirates and Braves, 1992 NLCS Game 7

It was a Hollywood finish: A badly limping Sid Bream, hobbled by six knee operations, heading to the plate with the winning run while Barry Bonds tries to throw him out from left field on Francisco Cabrera’s two-out single in the ninth. In a matter of seconds, the Pirates went from being an out away from the NL Pennant, to losing it by inches to the Braves.

Poll 3:

1) Giants at Cardinals, 2014 NLCS Game 2

It was a huge letdown for St. Louis when the tying run scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, but it didn’t take long to erase that from the Cards’ memories -- Kolten Wong handled that part, launching a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to even up the series.

2) Mets at Royals, 2015 World Series Game 1

This World Series started off with a 14-inning thriller, with Alex Gordon tying the game with a ninth-inning homer off Mets closer Jeurys Familia before Eric Hosmer hit a walk-off sacrifice fly five frames later.

3) Cubs at Dodgers, 2017 NLCS Game 2

On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s famous homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Justin Turner did his best Gibson impression, albeit from the right side and without the noticeable limp. Turner blasted a three-run, walk-off homer to center field with two outs in the ninth to lift Los Angeles to a 2-0 series lead.

Poll 4:

1) Tigers at Rangers, 2011 ALCS Game 2

Entering Game 2 of the 2011 ALCS, no one had ever hit a walk-off grand slam in the postseason. Nelson Cruz changed that in the 11th inning.

2) Athletics at Tigers, 2012 AL Division Series Game 2

The Tigers were on the right side of this one, with Don Kelly scoring the tying run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and hitting a sac fly in the ninth to win it.

3) Rangers at Blue Jays, 2016 ALDS Game 3

Edwin Encarnación crushed a mammoth home run for the Jays, and Rougned Odor belted a homer of his own later in the game, but it was an Odor throwing error combined with Josh Donaldson’s mad dash to the plate that sent Toronto to the ALCS.