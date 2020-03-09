Notes: Lockett shines; Stroman throws sim game

JUPITER, Fla. -- Walker Lockett is out of options, but that didn’t prevent him from turning in a solid outing in his first spring start on Monday in the Mets' 1-1 tie with the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. “It’s in the back of your head, but ultimately, all

JUPITER, Fla. -- Walker Lockett is out of options, but that didn’t prevent him from turning in a solid outing in his first spring start on Monday in the Mets' 1-1 tie with the Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

“It’s in the back of your head, but ultimately, all you can do is go out there and perform and let the chips fall where they may,” Lockett said of his situation after going three innings and facing one batter over the minimum.

His efficient outing was helped along by a pickoff in the first inning and a routine 6-4-3 double play in the second. He retired the side in order in his final frame, finishing his outing allowing two hits while striking out three and throwing 20 of his 33 pitches for strikes.

“Definitely felt good,” he said. “I was able to get ahead of batters and just try to go right after them.”

Lockett says his mindset on Monday was simply to block out all outside potential distractions and focus on each pitch.

“Try to mix up your repertoire and feel different pitches,” Lockett said. “I’m a starter, so anytime I can get a start I’m pleased.”

Still, he knows the odds are against him making the big club heading into the 2020 season.

“I recognize things,” he said. “Any way I can help the team, that’s what I want to do.”

In his only other appearance this spring, Lockett threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one walk. He started four games for the Mets last season, going 1-1 with a 7.79 ERA over 17 1/3 innings. He made six relief appearances, posting a 10.13 ERA in 5 1/3 innings.

Stroman throws well in sim game

Other than a home run hit by Ryan Cordell, Marcus Stroman 's simulated game back at Clover Park appeared to go well. The right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings in his successful outing. Stroman has made three Grapefruit League starts this spring, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He's allowed three earned runs and has not walked a batter.

“Stro threw really well,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “I saw two innings and a little [more] before we came over to Jupiter for this game. He looked really good, the mixture of pitches and running his two-seam backdoor. He really had a good mix of pitches in the four quadrants of the strike zone.”

Stroman will remain in Mets camp to throw another simulated game while the team goes on the road this weekend to Florida's west coast. Working on the changeup is a priority.

“He’s working really hard on it, but I think he’s got pitches for righties or lefties,” Rojas said. “He’s got separation of velocity in his slider and his cutter. He calls them both sliders, but there’s one that is more like a cutter, just a little harder.”