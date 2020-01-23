4 takeaways as SoxFest returns to South Side

CHICAGO -- Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s pre-SoxFest events at Guaranteed Rate Field. Second-base situation coming into focus As the White Sox are configured now, it would be some combination of Danny Mendick, Leury García and Nick Madrigal, according to general manager Rick Hahn. It was interesting to hear

CHICAGO -- Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s pre-SoxFest events at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Second-base situation coming into focus

As the White Sox are configured now, it would be some combination of Danny Mendick , Leury García and Nick Madrigal , according to general manager Rick Hahn. It was interesting to hear Hahn mention Madrigal, the No. 3 prospect at the position, per MLB Pipeline, since it was assumed he would open the 2020 season with Triple-A Charlotte.

“He's viable, but he's got a few more things to prove,” said Hahn. “When we go through trying to be as objective as possible thinking about where he is developmentally, he hasn't necessarily answered all the questions we have for him at the Minor Leagues.

• ChiSox GM satisfied? 'Ask me after the parade'

“But we're going to go in with fresh eyes and a fresh approach in Spring Training and see where he's at and in all probability make an assessment there. I don't think we have him, by any means, written in pen as the Opening Day second baseman at this point. But could he change our minds? Yeah.”

Hahn said to ask him again about second base on March 25, one day before the season opener. Mendick, a 22nd-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Massachusetts Lowell, is embracing the opportunity after hitting .308 over 40 September at-bats with the White Sox last season.

“My journey was a little different because it was a little harder,” said the 26-year-old. “I had to take advantage of every opportunity, per se. So I’m never going to back down from a good opportunity.”

Renteria has a special feeling about ‘20

When was the last time manager Rick Renteria felt this excited going into a season?

He went back to 2010, when he was a first-base coach for a Padres team that eventually finished 90-72 and in second place in the National League West.

“We had a lot of young guys who broke through a little bit of the second half of the 2009 season, and then in 2010 we ended up going down to the wire,” Renteria said. “And we were out by a game, I think, to get into the postseason or winning the division. So it’s been a little bit.”

Jake Burger update

There really wasn’t much of an update provided by Hahn on the team’s top pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. The third baseman has not played since ‘17 due to a pair of left Achilles tendon tears and then the heel soreness in that same foot as he tried to work his way back in ’19.

“The next update will have to come in Spring Training after he shows up,” Hahn said. “We’re optimistic that an offseason of rest and recovery will finally get these issues behind him again.

“Those of you who've been fortunate enough to spend some time around Jake, you probably feel a little bit extra for the kid, because it's not only the unfortunate health path that he's been on for any professional athlete, but certainly one that you hate to see in a great kid who just wants to be back out there playing. So, to be optimistic, come spring he'll be back out there. But really, until he gets to Glendale, I won't have a real credible response on that one.”

Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/VSUs4tU94L — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 23, 2020

Hello, it’s me

A yearly pre-SoxFest tradition of players, coaches and broadcasters making calls of appreciation to season-ticket holders took place on Thursday. Mendick, Renteria, Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer, Jason Benetti and Steve Stone were a few of those called to the phones.

“They're excited,” said Renteria of the fans. “The plan that the front office had, in terms of the steps they were going to take and when they were gonna take them, is playing out.”

Added Bummer: “If nobody watches the games or nobody shows up to the games, what are we doing? They’re the ones that drive the bus. It's exciting to get on the phone and realize the excitement that they have. They have the same excitement that we do.”

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.