Is this the Yankees' best offseason ever?

A couple of hours before the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts out of the American League East and all the way to the West Coast, I was talking to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. You may have heard that Cashman was having a great offseason already, one that really began with signing Gerrit Cole as a free agent, when so many people thought Cole was on his way to Southern California. And that was before Mookie ended up out of the division and out of the league.

Only good things have been happening to the Yankees lately, and around them, while plenty has happened to the teams -- Astros and Red Sox -- that knocked Cashman’s team out of the postseason the last three Octobers. So I asked the Yankees' general manager when the last time was he felt this way about his team and its chances as Spring Training approached.

“I’ve actually felt the same way the past few years,” Cashman said.

“Really?” I said.

“Really,” he said. “I honestly thought we had the talent and the character and the chemistry to be in the World Series.”

But now, Cashman has added Cole to his team. The Yankees have him and the Mets have Jacob deGrom , and that’s why you won’t get much of an argument from New York baseball when you tell them they’ve got the two most dominant starters in the game. The Yankees hit 306 home runs last season, with Aaron Judge only hitting 27 in 102 games and Giancarlo Stanton only hitting three in the 18 games he played. Judge in particular is somebody to watch this season. All Rise has missed 110 games the last two seasons and hit a total of 54 homers after hitting 52 in 2017.

Gleyber Torres , who will move to shortstop full-time this season with Didi Gregorius in Philadelphia, emerged as perhaps the Yankees’ best player last season and one of the most exciting young talents in the game. Torres smashed 38 homers last season, and he is 23 years old. DJ LeMahieu , the guy who will be at second base full-time this season, finished fourth in the AL MVP Award voting and hit .327, with 26 homers and 102 RBIs.

The Yankees are loaded, maybe even more loaded than the Dodgers look now that they have added Betts and David Price -- at the expense of their longtime rivals in Boston. Sure, the Rays are still going to give the Yankees a fight, but New York’s path to the AL East title and another 100-win season is as clear as ever.

“People keep asking me if I can’t wait to get to Spring Training,” Cashman said. “And I try to tell them that I feel a little bit like this is one of those movies about the 1700s or 1800s, and they’re loading up a ship for a trip across the ocean. We’ve got a great crew assembled. We’ve packed supplies on board. We feel good about our chances. But now I’m just hoping that we don’t hit too much rough sea. Because guess what? We found out last season just how many things can happen once you set out on that journey.”

Cashman saw his team send more than 30 players to the injured list. Stanton and Judge missed over 200 games between them. The Yankees lost starting third baseman Miguel Andújar early. Starting center fielder Aaron Hicks missed over 100 games and finally underwent Tommy John surgery when the season was over. Starting catcher Gary Sánchez , another home run machine when he’s healthy, ended up with 34 homers, but even he played just 106 games.

Somehow, though, the players we began to call Cashman’s Irregulars stepped up, and mightily for the Yankees, most notably Gio Urshela , who replaced Andújar at third base and hit 21 homers, had a .314 batting average and became one of Aaron Boone’s (the Yankees do lead the league in Aarons) most reliable hitters, in addition to being a spectacular glove.

Now the Yankees are whole again entering the season, with the exception of Hicks, whom they expect back around June. They still have one of the best bullpens in the sport, even after losing Dellin Betances to the Mets. They expect Luis Severino , their previous ace before Cole became a Yankee, to pitch a full season. They fully expect James Paxton (he quietly went 15-6) to start 2020 the way he finished '19. Yeah. You can say that Cashman has assembled a good crew for the trip across the open seas.

Of course, things can happen across the longest season we have in sports. The Yankees found out just last season. But with all those injuries, all those men down, they still ended up winning 103 games and went six hard games with the Astros before José Altuve beat them and took their season with a walk-off home run at the end of Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

You know what has happened in Houston since. You know that the Yankees have Cole now and the Astros do not. You now know that the Dodgers have Betts and the Red Sox sure do not. The Yankees will worry later about maybe meeting up with Mookie in October. Best offseason ever for the Yankees. Getting better all the time. All aboard.

Mike Lupica is a columnist for MLB.com.