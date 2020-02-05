Is this the Yankees' best offseason ever?
A couple of hours before the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts out of the American League East and all the way to the West Coast, I was talking to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. You may have heard that Cashman was having a great offseason already, one that really began
A couple of hours before the Red Sox traded
Only good things have been happening to the Yankees lately, and around them, while plenty has happened to the teams -- Astros and Red Sox -- that knocked Cashman’s team out of the postseason the last three Octobers. So I asked the Yankees' general manager when the last time was he felt this way about his team and its chances as Spring Training approached.
“I’ve actually felt the same way the past few years,” Cashman said.
“Really?” I said.
“Really,” he said. “I honestly thought we had the talent and the character and the chemistry to be in the World Series.”
But now, Cashman has added Cole to his team. The Yankees have him and the Mets have
The Yankees are loaded, maybe even more loaded than the Dodgers look now that they have added Betts and
“People keep asking me if I can’t wait to get to Spring Training,” Cashman said. “And I try to tell them that I feel a little bit like this is one of those movies about the 1700s or 1800s, and they’re loading up a ship for a trip across the ocean. We’ve got a great crew assembled. We’ve packed supplies on board. We feel good about our chances. But now I’m just hoping that we don’t hit too much rough sea. Because guess what? We found out last season just how many things can happen once you set out on that journey.”
Cashman saw his team send more than 30 players to the injured list. Stanton and Judge missed over 200 games between them. The Yankees lost starting third baseman
Somehow, though, the players we began to call Cashman’s Irregulars stepped up, and mightily for the Yankees, most notably
Now the Yankees are whole again entering the season, with the exception of Hicks, whom they expect back around June. They still have one of the best bullpens in the sport, even after losing
Of course, things can happen across the longest season we have in sports. The Yankees found out just last season. But with all those injuries, all those men down, they still ended up winning 103 games and went six hard games with the Astros before
You know what has happened in Houston since. You know that the Yankees have Cole now and the Astros do not. You now know that the Dodgers have Betts and the Red Sox sure do not. The Yankees will worry later about maybe meeting up with Mookie in October. Best offseason ever for the Yankees. Getting better all the time. All aboard.
Mike Lupica is a columnist for MLB.com.