Yankees announce Spring Training schedule

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole tried on his pinstriped No. 45 jersey for a phalanx of television cameras and photographers on Wednesday morning, enjoying the revelry of a classic Yankee Stadium news conference. The countdown is now on for the ace right-hander to report to Spring Training, along with the rest of the Yankees’ pitchers and catchers.

“When you're surrounded by the best talent and you’re in the best organization, the expectation is to win,” Cole said. “So that's what we're going for. I’m up for the challenge.”

The Yankees have announced that pitchers and catchers are due to report to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 12, when manager Aaron Boone will hold his first media availability. The first workout for pitchers and catchers is set for Feb. 13.

Major League position players are due to report on Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 18.

“I feel like we're a team with championship intangibles,” Boone said. “We haven't pushed through yet, but we've clearly been knocking on the door for now a few years. I just feel like Gerrit will be another guy that comes here and fits in. I know it's going to be a difficult journey, I know it's going to be a challenging journey. But I also know it's going to be one that he's going to find a lot of joy in.

“I know he's going to love wearing this uniform and showing up to work every day with a bunch of guys that are like-minded, that are really hungry to add another championship to this organization.”

The Yankees will open their Grapefruit League exhibition schedule on Feb. 22, when they host the Blue Jays for a 1:05 p.m. ET contest at Steinbrenner Field. Their first spring road game is Feb. 23, visiting the Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Boone’s club will wrap up their Florida slate by hosting the Tigers on March 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees’ final exhibition games will be played against the Blue Jays in Montreal, with contests scheduled for March 23 and March 24 at Olympic Stadium. Those games will be played at 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Yankees will open the regular season on March 26 in Baltimore, playing the Orioles in a 3:05 p.m. ET contest. After that three-game series and another against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., the Yankee Stadium home opener is scheduled to be played against the Blue Jays on April 2 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

