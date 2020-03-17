Many Yanks to stay in Fla. amid 'tricky' situation

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ballplayers are generally creatures of habit, even under normal conditions, and as Major League Baseball grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain resumption date, many Yankees players believe that their best option is to continue working out at the team’s Spring Training complex. Reliever Zack Britton

TAMPA, Fla. -- Ballplayers are generally creatures of habit, even under normal conditions, and as Major League Baseball grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain resumption date, many Yankees players believe that their best option is to continue working out at the team’s Spring Training complex.

Reliever Zack Britton said that the recommendation of the Major League Baseball Players Association is for players to go where they would feel most comfortable for the next four to six weeks. New York City is not an option for most, considering the state of the coronavirus spread, and many are reluctant to scatter across the country to smaller cities and towns.

“A lot of guys at home right now don’t have an option to go work out,” Britton said. “A lot of guys train at universities, and those are shut down right now. If guys go home, unless they have resources at their home [like] a gym or a place to throw, then it’s going to be tough for a little while.”

About two dozen members of the Yankees’ 40-man roster were spotted entering George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday morning. Inside the complex, which remains shuttered to fans and media, a person familiar with the proceedings said that Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton played catch, while DJ LeMahieu fielded ground balls.

Aaron Judge was among the players who worked out and received treatment, and Miguel Andújar returned to his vehicle wearing a balaclava as a makeshift mask.

“I've certainly never gone through anything like this,” said pitcher J.A. Happ , who lives in Clearwater, Fla., and plans to continue working out at Steinbrenner Field. “I don’t think many of us have. It’s starting to just hit home a little more every day, it seems like.

“Everything seems to be changing on the daily. I have three kids at home, so we’re being as smart as we can. I think the travel restrictions may continue to get more severe, so we’ll just try to be as smart as we can.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone waved as he pulled out of the parking lot, saying that he is planning to drive home to Connecticut in order to be with his wife, Laura, and their four children. Britton said that some of the club’s coaching staff lives in the area and will be on hand for workouts, but others are planning to return home.

“We’re treating it like an offseason,” Britton said. “We don’t have coaches around in the offseason. I think that’s where guys are right now until we have a better understanding of it, like an exact start date. The government says that people can’t gather [in groups of] more than 50, so I think until that’s lifted, we’re going to have to make do with what we have down here.”

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred announced on Monday that Opening Day is now at least eight weeks away, and Britton said that it will be challenging for players to know how to prepare until that target is stationary.

“We don’t know how long this delay is going to be,” Britton said. “If you’re talking about the end of May or June or something like that, then guys might take a few weeks and go home. There’s that give-and-take because you don’t want to just constantly be training at a really, really high level when we’re not going to start action again until another two months or so. You want guys to be healthy and recovered, so it’s going to be tricky.”

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007.