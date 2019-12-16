Grandal's view of Crew? 'They have a plan'

SAN DIEGO -- Yasmani Grandal can address the Brewers' unusual offseason from an outsider's perspective, having recently signed with the White Sox coming off a successful season in Milwaukee. Of the 25 players on the Brewers' roster for the National League Wild Card Game, only 12 remained as of Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO -- Yasmani Grandal can address the Brewers' unusual offseason from an outsider's perspective, having recently signed with the White Sox coming off a successful season in Milwaukee. Of the 25 players on the Brewers' roster for the National League Wild Card Game, only 12 remained as of Tuesday. It was 11 before the Brewers re-signed reliever Alex Claudio a day earlier.

That's an unusual exodus for a team in the midst of a competitive cycle, but Grandal said he expects Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns and his team to come up with solutions to sustain a streak of winning seasons.

"It's the Brewers. They get it done," Grandal said Tuesday at the Winter Meetings. "They've been to the postseason two years in a row. They know what it takes to get there. They also have a young core, and guys who are coming back [from injury] like Corey Knebel, who were missed last year. They believe in the talent they have. They know exactly what they want, and what they are doing, to get where they want to be."

Would it surprise Grandal to hear that many fans are not responding to the team's departures quite so calmly? He shook his head.

"I feel like every offseason, when you don't sign a free agent or somebody that the fans want, at times they get a little scared, just because they want to get back to the postseason," Grandal said. "I think they just have to give a lot of credit to David when it comes to putting a team together and knowing what he wants to get them to where they need to be."

He added, "They have a plan."

Stearns & Co. continued to work on that plan Tuesday. For the Brewers, the needs remain rather glaring. Stearns addressed the pitching situation on Monday, and said he expects to add multiple starting pitchers to offset the team's personnel losses. On Tuesday he talked about the glaring vacancies at first base.

"It's probably still pretty broad," Stearns said. "Clearly, we have openings there, we have opportunity there, and we continue to work through a number of possibilities here."

Sometimes, talks at the Winter Meetings can serve to narrow a team's options. Sometimes, talks can broaden them, based on conversations with other clubs that reveal new trade possibilities. So far this year, Stearns said, it's the latter.

"I like where we stand with our options at both of those positions right now," Stearns said. "At the corner infield spots, we have had a number of discussions that have provided us with insight that there are players available."

Stearns won't tip his hand about those discussions, but the corner infielders rumored to be available include well-known names like Brandon Belt of the Giants (a left-handed hitter who would benefit from a move to Miller Park) and Miguel Andújar of the Yankees, as well as lesser-known players with upside like Abraham Toro of the Astros and Jeimer Candelario of the Tigers, though it's unknown whether the Brewers have had discussions about any of those specific players. Stearns for years has shown a willingness to get creative with positioning in order to fit a bat, so the list of possibilities surely extends far beyond those names.

Among the free-agent options available are two players the Brewers just cut loose: Eric Thames and Travis Shaw. Stearns indicated the Brewers remain in contact with Thames' representative. They tried to re-sign Shaw for less prior to non-tendering him last week, and the door remains open if the sides can agree on value.

"Something will happen" at both corner infield positions, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

"I think we saw this coming probably in the second half of the season that this was going to happen," Counsell said. "We knew it was going to be an offseason of significant turnover, really. So, we're in a place of that process where it looks a little empty right now, but I assure you there will be players there when we start Spring Training, and more importantly when we get to Opening Day."

Worth noting

• Counsell said he had yet to have a conversation with shortstop Orlando Arcia about the Brewers' trade last month with the Padres for another young shortstop, Luis Urías. How should Arcia view that deal?

"Look, every Major League Baseball player is faced with competition, and this is competition," Counsell said. "You have to prove it, and for Orlando, I think what we said is we just haven't got the offensive production at that position that we've needed. We've been close to the bottom of the league for a couple years now, and we're trying to do better. So, it could be Orlando [at shortstop]. We think Urías has got a good chance to do it as well."

• The Brewers like the current composition of the bullpen, but will be banking on additional steps forward for Ray Black, Bobby Wahl and Devin Williams, Counsell said. Wahl is expected to be 100% by the start of Spring Training after missing last year with a knee injury.

• Counsell confirmed that the Brewers are looking at right-hander Adrian Houser as a starting pitcher going into next season. Houser pitched both as a starter and as a reliever in 2019 while compiling a 3.72 ERA in 111 1/3 innings.