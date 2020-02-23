Davies perfect in two-inning debut for SD

PHOENIX -- Zach Davies couldn't have picked a more comfortable setting for his first start since being traded in November. The Padres’ right-hander returned to his former spring home in Maryvale on Sunday to face his former team in the Cactus League opener. For a pitcher making his first start

For a pitcher making his first start of the spring, Davies looked about as sharp as he possibly could. He worked two perfect innings in the Padres' 7-2 victory over the Brewers.

"Everything felt good," Davies said. "My timing felt great. I was making pitches, working on a few different things early on.”

Davies arrived in San Diego along with outfielder Trent Grisham in the trade that sent Luis Urías and Eric Lauer to Milwaukee. Urías is sidelined with a left wrist injury, but the other three put forth impressive debuts on Sunday.

Grisham singled up the middle for the first hit of the game, and Lauer pitched a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two. Davies, meanwhile, recorded a strikeout and induced three grounders and a pair of lazy fly balls.

"Baseball has a funny way of matching things up like that," Davies said of facing the Brewers. "I was excited to see the guys. I was excited to play against them. But at the end of the day, we move on and go on with our careers, and it ends up being just another game."

Davies projects as the Padres' No. 4 starter, coming off five seasons in Milwaukee in which he posted a 3.91 ERA. He isn't one to induce many swings and misses, averaging only 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his career. But Davies generally has been able to avoid hard contact, using mostly a sinker/changeup mix, with an occasional cutter.

He put that arsenal on display on Sunday. Davies even threw Keon Broxton a changeup on a 2-0 count, and Broxton swung over the pitch. The former teammates shared a brief moment of laughter before Broxton grounded out later in the at-bat.

"I was surprised he didn't know it was coming," Davies joked afterward. "He knows me and that I like to do that kind of stuff."

Davies’ fastball sits around 90 mph, and he doesn’t own an obvious put-away weapon. But at Cactus League media day last week, Brewers manager Craig Counsell cited Davies' command as the biggest reason for his success in Milwaukee.

"Zach's best trait is what I would call 'stubborn but in a good way,'" Counsell said. "He's convicted about who he is. He has a pretty elite skill of command at times. It's hard to measure, but he's really, really good with it.

"He doesn't rely on velocity. He reads swings really well. ... And he controls situations really well. On the mound, he does a really nice job of not letting things snowball, making pitches when he has to."

The Padres are looking for precisely that kind of presence at the back end of their rotation. That's part of the reason they traded for him in the first place.

At first, Davies was taken aback by the move. But he pointed out that the Brewers would go on to overhaul a significant chunk of their roster over the winter.

"They've had success with turnover," Davies said. "They're confident in who they scout and the numbers they have to put together a team that wins. We'll see how it ends up at the end of the year. I'll root for some of my friends over there. But it would be fun to play them in the playoffs."