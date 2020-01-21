2020 Orioles Spring Training credential applications now available 

Media credential applications for Orioles Spring Training games and workouts at Ed Smith Stadium are now available through Major League Baseball’s online credentialing system at credentials.mlb.com. Full Spring Training credentials are available only for media that cover the Orioles on-site in Sarasota for the entire duration of Spring Training. The

Full Spring Training credentials are available only for media that cover the Orioles on-site in Sarasota for the entire duration of Spring Training. The deadline to apply for full Spring Training credentials is Friday, January 31, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Daily applications will close 24 hours prior to a game or workout. Orioles credentials are valid only at Ed Smith Stadium. Media wishing to cover games at other venues must apply at credentials.mlb.com via the home club.

Media holding Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) credentials do NOT need to apply for 2020 Orioles full Spring Training or daily credentials, as BBWAA passes will grant access to all games and workouts at Ed Smith Stadium and other Grapefruit League venues.

Credential applications must be completed by an Assignment Editor or Sports Director. A photo and email address will be required for each applicant. All requests for credentials must be completed online. No other applications or requests will be processed. Once submitted, applications will be locked and changes or additions will not be accepted without permission from Orioles PR. Please make sure to include all necessary members before finalizing and submitting each application.

Approved credentials may be picked up inside the Baseball Operations Center, located at 1090 N. Euclid Avenue, beginning Tuesday, February 11. Credentials will be available for pick up beginning at 7:30 a.m. during workouts and game days.

All media outlets who have not previously used MLB’s online credentialing system must contact Liam Davis (ldavis@orioles.com) in order to receive consideration for an account