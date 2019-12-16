2020 PiratesFest Returns To PNC Park On January 25

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced details for the 2020 PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, as the winter fan fest returns to the Best Ballpark in America. The all-day event will take place at PNC Park on Saturday, January 25 and admission is FREE to the public. The general autograph sessions

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced details for the 2020 PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, as the winter fan fest returns to the Best Ballpark in America. The all-day event will take place at PNC Park on Saturday, January 25 and admission is FREE to the public.

The general autograph sessions will take place throughout the event on Saturday in the PNC Park Jim Beam Left Field Lounge. The autograph sessions will be ticketed with per session tickets sold prior to the event. More information regarding autograph session ticket on-sales and schedules will be available closer to the event at pirates.com/piratesfest. All funds raised through the 2020 PiratesFest autograph sessions will benefit Pirates Charities.

All fans who purchase autograph tickets will be guaranteed autographs for the specific session(s) they wish to attend. In addition to the general autographs, there will be special autograph sessions for all kids 14-and-under free of charge all day Saturday.

General Public hours for PiratesFest, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, will be Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.

The event includes activities for the entire family throughout PNC Park, including:

Kids FREE autograph sessions in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge

Player and executive appearances in the Press Conference Room

Photo opportunities in the Pirates dugout

Games and booths on the Pittsburgh Baseball Club Level

A chance to meet current and former Pirates players

The “Oh Say Can You Sing” National Anthem Finals

Free Alumni Autographs in the Hyundai Club

Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon will include exclusive Season Ticket Holder events, including autograph sessions. For more information on Season Ticket Holder benefits and becoming a Pirates Season Ticket Holder, visit pirates.com/seasontickets.

Media requesting more information should contact Terry Rodgers, Pirates Director of Business Communications at Terry.Rodgers@pirates.com.

# # #