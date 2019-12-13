Astros avoid arbitration with McCullers Jr.

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros and RHP Lance McCullers Jr. have agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season to avoid arbitration. The announcement was made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow. McCullers Jr., 26, missed the entire 2019 MLB season

McCullers Jr., 26, missed the entire 2019 MLB season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be healthy for the start of 2020 Spring Training. In his four Major League seasons, McCullers Jr. is 29-22 in 83 appearances (80 starts) with a 3.67 ERA and 509 strikeouts in 453.2 innings pitched. He has posted a 2.53 ERA in 11 career postseason appearances (4 starts).

The Astros have six arbitration eligible players remaining on their 40-man roster: SS Carlos Correa, IF Aledmys Díaz, RHP Chris Devenski, RHP Roberto Osuna, RHP Brad Peacock and OF George Springer.