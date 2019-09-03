Cubs announce roster moves for December 2

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today announced the following roster moves for Monday, December 2, in conjunction with today’s deadline to tender/non-tender 2020 contracts for unsigned players on their 40-man roster. The Cubs have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton on a 2020 contract, thus avoiding salary arbitration.

The Cubs have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton on a 2020 contract, thus avoiding salary arbitration. Cotton was acquired from Oakland for a cash consideration on November 23.

Six arbitration-eligible players have been tendered 2020 contracts: infielders Javier Báez and Kris Bryant; outfielders Albert Almora and Kyle Schwarber; catcher Willson Contreras; and left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan. Overall, a total of 25 players from the Cubs 40-man roster were tendered 2020 contracts today – the six arbitration eligible players listed above and 19 players not yet eligible for arbitration.

Infielder Addison Russell has been non-tendered.

Additionally, the Cubs have non-tendered left-handed pitcher Danny Hultzen, who was not yet eligible for arbitration.

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 36 players.