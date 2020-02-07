Dodgers sign Chris Taylor to two-year contract

Los Angeles -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a two-year contract extension with infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor, avoiding arbitration. Taylor, 29, played in 124 games last season with the Dodgers, hitting .262 (96-for-366) with 12 homers and 52 RBI. He has spent parts of four seasons with Los Angeles,

Taylor, 29, played in 124 games last season with the Dodgers, hitting .262 (96-for-366) with 12 homers and 52 RBI. He has spent parts of four seasons with Los Angeles, slashing .266/.337/.463 while amassing 51 homers and 194 RBI over 453 games.

In 2017, he was named NLCS co-MVP after hitting .316 (6-for-19) with five runs, four extra-base hits and three RBI. The Virginia Beach native was originally acquired by the Dodgers on June 19, 2016 from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zach Lee.