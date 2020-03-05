Five senior student-athletes from Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy sign letters of intent to play in college

On Wednesday, March 4, senior student-athletes from the Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy signed letters of intent to play college baseball and softball at a first-time "Signing Night" celebratory event. Families and coaches of the athletes were in attendance, with ceremonies taking place in the Media Room at Citizens Bank

On Wednesday, March 4, senior student-athletes from the Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy signed letters of intent to play college baseball and softball at a first-time "Signing Night" celebratory event. Families and coaches of the athletes were in attendance, with ceremonies taking place in the Media Room at Citizens Bank Park. Among those taking part were:

Scott Bandura , Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Philadelphia - C/OF, Princeton University

, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Philadelphia - C/OF, Princeton University Myles Eaddy , Concord High School, Philadelphia - OF, Delaware State University

, Concord High School, Philadelphia - OF, Delaware State University Kaitlyn Parkin , Cherokee High School, Marlton, NJ - Pitcher, Mercer County Community College

, Cherokee High School, Marlton, NJ - Pitcher, Mercer County Community College Jared Sprague-Lott , Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Philadelphia - SS, Richmond University

, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, Philadelphia - SS, Richmond University Natasha Torres, Central High School, Philadelphia - Catcher, Gwynedd Mercy University

The Phillies MLB Urban Youth Academy provides free, year-round instruction to RBI players in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas. The Academy is comprised of outdoor and indoor facilities: the Ryan Howard Training Center at the Marian Anderson Recreation Center, and Academy baseball and softball fields at FDR Park.