Fox Sports Southwest And 105.3 The Fan Broadcast Schedule Of Texas Rangers Games, April 20-26

Arlington, Texas—FOX Sports Southwest and 105.3 The FAN today announced their Texas Rangers programming for April 20-26.

FOX Sports Southwest will air the first six Rangers’ victories en route to capturing the 2010 American League Championship. The coverage will also include 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond and featuring interviews with General Manager Jon Daniels, second baseman Ian Kinsler, and shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind will air the week of April 27.

The FSSW Texas Rangers programming schedule for April 20-26 (all programming to be carried on FSSW):

Monday, April 20

5:00 p.m.—Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

6:00 p.m.—Michael Young Number Retirement Ceremony on August 31, 2019

6:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 1, October 6 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 5-1)

9:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 2, October 7 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 6-0)

11:30 p.m.--Adrian Beltre Number Retirement Ceremony on June 8, 2019

Tuesday, April 21

10:00 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 1, October 6 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 5-1)

12:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 2, October 7 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 6-0)

Thursday, April 23

7:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 5, October 12 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 5-1)

9:30 p.m.—2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

10:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 2, October 16 vs. New York-AL (Rangers won, 7-2)

Friday, April 24

9:30 a.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALDS Game 5, October 12 at Tampa Bay (Rangers won, 5-1)

12:00 p.m.—2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind

12:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 2, October 16 vs. New York-AL (Rangers won, 7-2)

Sunday, April 26

6:00 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 3, October 18 at New York-AL (Rangers won, 8-0)

8:30 p.m.--Rangers Classic Game –2010 ALCS Game 4, October 19 at New York-AL (Rangers won, 10-3)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday, April 25

6:00 p.m.--Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Golden Chick—September 23, 2016 at Oakland (A.L. West Division title clincher/Rangers won, 3-0)

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5:00-6:00 p.m.

The schedule of Rangers television and radio programming will be updated each week.