Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Youth Futures International to host golf tournament in Las Vegas

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and Youth Futures International will host a celebrity golf tournament featuring Hall of Famers, former MLB All-Stars, World Series champions and other alumni. The event will take place on Monday, April 1st, 2019 with proceeds benefitting Youth Futures International, a non-profit maximizing young leaders’ potential to impact their world through public health, education and sports initiatives.

Alumni players attending* the event include three-time World Series champion Oakland Athletics teammates Joe Rudi **and Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers and 1963 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion and two-time All-Star Tommy Davis, as well as *Dusty Allen, Mike Burns, Rockey Clark, Vic Darensbourg, Mike Gallo, Trenidad Hubbard, Rudy Law, Doug Loman, David Riske, Duke Sims, Josh Towers *and **Tom Wilson. These 15 players combine for 125 seasons, 8,072 games, 12 All-Star appearances and seven World Series championships in Major League Baseball.

The golf event will take place at the Bali Hai Golf Club *located at *5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, starting with a *1:00 p.m. *tee time. The event will include a Major League Baseball memorabilia silent auction, buffet selections, player meet-and-greets with autographs and photos and awards.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at [email protected], (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Celebrity attendees subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its Alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are Alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.