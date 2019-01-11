Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball coaches clinic series to Paso Robles, Calif.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local coaches will have an opportunity to learn from former big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth Coaches Clinic Series on Sunday, January 13th, 2019. In conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association and GameChanger, the free clinic

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local coaches will have an opportunity to learn from former big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth Coaches Clinic Series on Sunday, January 13th, 2019. In conjunction with the American Baseball Coaches Association and GameChanger, the free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will instruct local coaches, parents, volunteers and students on proper fundamentals, drills and techniques of coaching and running a practice.

Players attending* include current Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills, as well as Ernie Camacho, Sean Halton *and *Bryn Smith.These four players combine for 28 seasons, 44 wins and 706 games during their playing careers.

The clinic will take place at** Paso Robles Golf Club, running from **10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., located at 1600 Country Club Drive, Paso Robles, CA 93446. The morning will conclude with a Q&A session for all participants.

To register for this clinic, please visit www.coachclinics.org. Registration is required.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its Alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,300, of which approximately 6,000 are Alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA for Twitter updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 18,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth clinic series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth clinic series is #LFYClinic.