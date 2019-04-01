Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball coaches clinic series to Long Island, N.Y.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local coaches will have an opportunity to learn from former big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth Coaches Clinic Series on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. The free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will instruct local

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local coaches will have an opportunity to learn from former big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth Coaches Clinic Series on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. The free clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will instruct local coaches, parents, volunteers and students on proper fundamentals, drills and techniques of coaching and running a practice.

Players attending* include seven-year MLB veteran utility player Angel Echeverria, as well as John Doherty *and *Matt Merullo.These three players combine for 18 seasons, 268 hits and 699 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinic will take place at** Long Island Sports Dome, running from **7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., located at 5600 Old Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa, NY 11758. The evening will conclude with a Q&A session for all participants.

To register for this clinic, please visit www.coachclinics.org. Registration is required.

For more information regarding the clinic, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its Alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are Alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA for Twitter updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth clinic series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth clinic series is #LFYClinic.