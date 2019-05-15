Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic and coaches clinic series to Franklin Springs, Ga.

Colorado Springs, Colo. – Local youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth (LFY) baseball clinic and coaches clinic series on Saturday, May 18th, 2019. In conjunction with the Ty Cobb Museum, the

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth and coaches will have an opportunity to learn from big league stars at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth (LFY) baseball clinic and coaches clinic series on *Saturday, May 18th, 2019. In conjunction with the Ty Cobb Museum, the free LFY clinic features former Major League Baseball players who will teach children baseball skills, drills and life lessons, concluding with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance. The coaches clinic will feature MLB veterans who will instruct local coaches, parents and volunteers on proper fundamentals, drills and techniques of coaching and running a practice.

Players attending* the LFY clinic include 1983 Baltimore Orioles World Series champion Rich Dauer, as well as Chris Carter, Roger Erickson, Terry Harper, Marc Pisciotta, Doug Simons, Craig Skok *and *Greg Wells.These players combine for 38 seasons, 2,206 games and 1,437 hits in Major League Baseball. *Marc Pisciotta, Doug Simons, Craig Skok *and *Greg Wells *will lead instruction at the coaches clinic.

Details for both clinics:

LFY clinic location: *Emmanuel College Baseball Field, *home of the Lions 181 Spring Street, Franklin Springs, GA 30639

Coaches clinic location: Ty Cobb Museum 461 Cook Street, Royston, GA 30662

Legends for Youth clinic time: check-in beginning at 10:30 a.m. with instruction running from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Coaches clinic time: check-in beginning at 2:30 p.m. with instruction running from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To register for the LFY clinic, please visit www.baseballalumni.com. Registration is required. To register for the coaches clinic, please visit www.coachclinics.org.

For more information, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.