Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association brings Legends for Youth baseball clinic series to Puerto Rico

Colorado Springs, Colo. *– Local youth will have an opportunity to play with their big league heroes at the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) Legends for Youth baseball clinic series on *Friday, May 10th *and *Saturday, May 11th, 2019. The free clinics feature former Major League Baseball players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons for approximately 200 local youth.

Players attending* include former All-Star infielder Sandy Alomar Sr. and 1977 American League Gold Glove Award-winning center fielder Juan Beniquez, as well as *Mario Diaz *and *Jose Munoz. *These four players combine for 42 seasons, 2,647 hits and 3,372 games in Major League Baseball.

The clinic on May 10thwill take place at** Estadio Moises Garcia in Guaynabo, running from **9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the clinic on May 11th will take place at Estadio Concepcion Perez Alberto **in Fajardo, running from *9:00 a.m. *to **11:00 a.m. Alumni players will train at stations including pitching, catching, baserunning and life skills. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. for both clinics, and the morning will conclude with an autograph session and baseball giveaways for children in attendance.

Registration is closed at this time.

For more information regarding the clinics, please contact Nikki Warner, Director of Communications, at (719) 477-1870, ext. 105 or visit www.baseballalumni.com.

*Clinicians subject to change.

About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)

MLBPAA was founded in 1982 with the mission of promoting baseball, raising money for charity and protecting the dignity of the game through its alumni players. The MLBPAA is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with a membership of more than 8,600, of which approximately 6,100 are alumni and active players. Alumni players find the MLBPAA to be a vital tool to become involved in charity and community philanthropy. Follow @MLBPAA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Legends for Youth Clinics

MLBPAA’s Legends for Youth clinics impact more than 19,000 children each year, allowing them the unique opportunity to interact with and learn from players who have left a lasting impact on the game of baseball. The MLBPAA has reached children across America and internationally in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, the United Kingdom and Venezuela, through the Legends for Youth Clinic Series. To donate to this program, visit baseballalumni.com/donate. The official hashtag of the Legends for Youth Clinic Series is #LFYClinic.