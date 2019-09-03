Mets re-sign RHP Brad Brach

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 6, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has re-signed RHP Brad Brach to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. Brach, 33, a former All-Star,

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 6, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has re-signed RHP Brad Brach to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment.

Brach, 33, a former All-Star, posted a 3.68 ERA in 16 games with New York after he signed as a free agent on August 8. He held righties to a .194 (7-36) batting average, had 15 strikeouts and three walks in 14.2 innings with the Mets. Brach also appeared in 42 games with the Cubs and had 45 strikeouts in 39.2 innings last year.

“Brad is a former All-Star who made an immediate and positive impact to our bullpen last year,” Mets Executive Vice President and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “We are confident that his presence will make us better in 2020.”

The 6-6, 215-pound native of Freehold, NJ has pitched in 327 games since 2015, the ninth-most in the majors. He was an All-Star in 2016 with the Orioles when he went 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in 71 games.

Brach pitched in the postseason in 2014 and 2016 with Baltimore and in 2018 with Atlanta.

Brach was drafted in 2008 by the Padres out of Monmouth University (NJ).

The right-hander has 542 strikeouts in 510.1 innings and 33 career saves during his nine-year major league career with the Padres, Orioles, Braves, Cubs and Mets.