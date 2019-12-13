Oakland A’s 2020 Grant Applications Now Open

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s Community Fund is now accepting applications for their 2020 grant program. Grants will be awarded three times a year to support nonprofit organizations’ programs and initiatives that serve the greater Bay Area community. While all organizations are encouraged to apply, priority is given to

Grants will be awarded three times a year to support nonprofit organizations’ programs and initiatives that serve the greater Bay Area community. While all organizations are encouraged to apply, priority is given to East Bay organizations who focus on the health and vitality of the local community, educational initiatives and programs, and youth sports support. Grants are typically awarded between $500 and $25,000 and may also be provided in the form of in-kind contributions. The deadline to apply for the first grant cycle of 2020 is Feb. 1. Grants will be awarded in April.

In addition to the grant program, organizations can also apply for 2020 event sponsorship. Applications are due a minimum of eight weeks before an event and will be awarded on an on-going basis.

For more information, and to apply, visit the A’s Community Toolbox at athletics.com/donations.