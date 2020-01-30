Orioles equipment truck embarks on 1,000-mile journey to Ed Smith Stadium

Earlier today, the Von Paris Moving & Storage truck carrying Orioles equipment departed from Oriole Park to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, signaling the approach of Spring Training. The truck will travel 1,000 miles before arriving at the Orioles’ Spring Training home, where pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report

Earlier today, the Von Paris Moving & Storage truck carrying Orioles equipment departed from Oriole Park to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, signaling the approach of Spring Training. The truck will travel 1,000 miles before arriving at the Orioles’ Spring Training home, where pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 11. Von Paris Moving & Storage has been the official mover of the Orioles since 1991.