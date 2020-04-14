Pirates Charities announce charitable initiatives to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day

Pirates Charities today announced several charitable initiatives planned throughout the Pittsburgh community to honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. On Wednesday, April 15, Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated throughout Major League Baseball as it will mark the 73rd anniversary of the Dodgers’ infielder breaking baseball’s color barrier. Although

Pirates Charities today announced several charitable initiatives planned throughout the Pittsburgh community to honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. On Wednesday, April 15, Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated throughout Major League Baseball as it will mark the 73rd anniversary of the Dodgers’ infielder breaking baseball’s color barrier. Although there is no opportunity to celebrate this historic moment on the field at this time, the Pirates will deliver meals and support local community groups that work to make a difference throughout the area.

On Wednesday morning, Pirates Charities have partnered with Silver Star Meats in plans to distribute more than 100 boxed lunches to the Neighborhood Resilience Project (2038 Bedford Avenue Pittsburgh, PA) in the city’s Hill District. The mission of the Neighborhood Resilience Project is to support the transformation of neighborhoods from trauma affected communities to resilient healing and healthy communities through trauma informed community development.

Also, as part of the Jackie Robinson Day celebration, Pirates Charities has teamed up with Koppers to make a $5,000 contribution to All One Pittsburgh. Koppers partnered with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to launch the All One Pittsburgh fund to obtain and distribute essential household products to underserved neighborhoods.

The mission of the community-wide fund is to help residents in some of the region's most vulnerable communities gain access to essential but hard to find products such as disinfectants, hand sanitizers, paper towels, and toilet paper to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Finally, Pirates Charities announced this year’s Most Valuable Diverse Business Partner award is presented to Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scales continues to lead a heroic effort by the Food Bank and their staff of volunteers to combat hunger in the greater Pittsburgh area. The Pirates present Scales and the Food Bank with the award in honor of the incredible work they are doing in the poorest communities among us.