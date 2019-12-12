2019 Rule 5 Draft results

Today in the first round of the Major League phase of the 2019 Rule 5 Draft, Detroit selected RHP Rony Garcia from the Yankees. In the first round of the Triple-A phase, Toronto selected RHP Hobie Harris, Chicago-AL selected RHP Will Carter, Boston selected RHP Raynel Espinal and Atlanta selected

In the first round of the Triple-A phase, Toronto selected RHP Hobie Harris, Chicago-AL selected RHP Will Carter, Boston selected RHP Raynel Espinal and Atlanta selected INF Wendell Rijo from the Yankees.